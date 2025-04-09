Houthis Claim 3rd MQ-9 Reaper Drone Downing In Ten Days

On Wednesday Yemen's Houthis have claimed yet another shootdown of a US drone over neartheastern Yemen. Military spokesman Yahya Saree said that a US MQ-9 drone was intercepted "while carrying out hostile missions" over Al-Jawf province.

If true, this would mark the third Reaper drone downing in just ten days, and at least the 18th since the Red Sea conflict started. Watch newly published video purporting to show the destroyed drone on the ground, released Wednesday:

Saree described that it was brought down by "a domestically made surface-to-air missile." The Pentagon has no confirmed this, and has been silent on the recent Houthi claims of repeat MQ-9 drone downings of late.

If accurate, this would also mean that relatively cheap Houthi-made missiles are taking out $33 million advanced US drones. These drones further cost millions more to maintain.

According to emerging details:

Footage released by Houthi-linked media shows wreckage allegedly from the drones. The images appear consistent with known components of MQ-9s, although the U.S. Department of Defense has not confirmed the exact locations or methods of the shootdowns. Analysts believe the Houthis have used mobile surface-to-air missile systems and possibly electronic warfare tactics to target the drones. Their arsenal likely includes Iranian-derived systems like the Sayyad-2C and Saqr, as well as Russian-made SA-6 missiles. This mix suggests a blend of pre-war stockpiles, smuggled hardware, and locally adapted technologies.

The latest US airstrikes on Yemen have reportedly killed at least six people, according to fresh statements from Ansarallah officials.

Russian media has mocked the Pentagon's inability to deal with the Houthi threat in the Red Sea region...

Like shooting fish in a barrel — Houthi spox announces downing of 18TH $30+ million US MQ-9 drone



The Houthis are clearly trying to show that they will not back down despite the constant US coalition bombings, which have reportedly involved B-2 bombers flying from Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) is still showing off all of its shiny toys being used against the Houthis...

...this despite recent media reports saying the Yemen operations have reached about $1 billion in just three weeks.

Neither the US nor Yemeni sides are backing down at this point. The Houthis have demanded nothing short than a full Israeli military withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.