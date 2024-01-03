print-icon
print-icon

Houthis Claim Another Container Ship Attack As Middle East Turmoil Worsens

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Jan 03, 2024 - 07:40 PM

Turmoil in the Middle East today has been marked by twin explosions near the burial site of the late Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in Kerman, resulting in at least 73 fatalities and injuring 170 others. Additionally, there are new reports of another attack on a commercial vessel in the Red Sea by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels. 

According to Bloomberg, the Houthis' armed forces' spokesman claimed rebel forces attacked the container ship "CMA CGM TAGE" after the vessel's captain ignored multiple warnings. 

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) organization reported a vessel that would've been in the same proximity of CMA CGM TAGE came under attack. 

However, French container shipping giant CMA CGM SA said the container ship "did not suffer any incident" and was sailing through the Red Sea area with a destination of Alexandria. 

Bloomberg data shows the container ship switched off its automatic identification system in the Arabian Sea before the Bab al-Mandab Strait on December 30. The transponder was turned on Tuesday. 

Some of the world's largest container shippers have chosen to reroute their fleets thousands of miles around the Cape of Good Hope in response to drone and missile attacks in the Red Sea. The Houthis have said any vessel associated with Israel would be attacked. 

Over the weekend, the Maersk Hangzhou container ship was struck by a missile while transiting the Southern Red Sea. Then US attack helicopters destroyed three small Houthi boats. 

So much for the hope that the Pentagon's Operational Prosperity Guardian would unfreeze the Red Sea.

Regional conflict risks are rising. 

0
Loading...