Houthis Claim Ballistic Missile Attack On USS Truman Carrier

Yemen's Health Ministry now says that 32 people, including children, died after Saturday's major US airstrikes pounded Sanaa, with President Donald Trump warning the Houthis not to attack ships passing through the Red Sea.

But on Sunday, that's precisely what the Houthis did: a Houthi military announcement claimed the group carried out "a qualitative operation" on the US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman. "Our forces targeted the Truman aircraft carrier with 18 ballistic and cruise missiles and a drone," a spokesman said.

Via Stars & Stripes

Nasruddin Amer, deputy head of the Houthi media office, described that Saturday's US air strikes - which reportedly hit some 170 sites - won’t deter the Shia armed group back by Iran.

Amer pledged more attacks on Red Sea shipping will come: "Sanaa will remain Gaza’s shield and support and will not abandon it no matter the challenges," he said.

But later in the day Sunday an unnamed Pentagon official was quoted in Reuters as rejecting the Houthi claim. The official dismissed the claim of that a missile and drone attack came close to hitting the USS Harry S Truman.

A subsequent Fox report said that US warships shot down any inbound Houthi drones, and that they were not a serious threat.

Saturday's strike on Yemen not only resulted in civilian deaths, but a reported over 100 injured, as President Trump vowed to “use overwhelming lethal force” while warning Iran to "immediately" cut its support.

"Your time is up, and your attacks must stop, starting today. If they don’t, hell will rain down upon you like nothing you have ever seen before," the president said on Truth Social.

"I have ordered the US military today to launch a decisive and powerful military operation against the Houthi terrorists in Yemen,” he said, adding that he's willing to use "overwhelming lethal force until we have achieved our objective."

An American defense official denied the Houthi statement:

Houthis: We attacked the US aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman with 18 BALLISTIC MISSILES and drones



‘We will not hesitate to target all US warships in Red Sea and Arabian Sea’

pic.twitter.com/eOHQ2c5AI4 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 16, 2025

The Houthis' leader last just Friday had declared a four-day deadline before attacks on shipping would resume. That four day timeline had ended by close of Tuesday, which means the Red Sea could be soon fiery scene of drone and missile attacks out of Yemen once again.

Since 2023 over 100 missile and drone attacks on commercial vessels have occurred in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. The Houthis have also downed several MQ-9 Reaper drones operated by the Pentagon.