Houthis Claim Missiles & Drones Targeted US Aircraft Carrier Near Critical Maritime Chokepoint

Yahya Sarea, the Houthi military spokesman, wrote on X that the Yemeni Armed Forces conducted two military operations, "the first of which targeted the American aircraft carrier (Abraham) in the Arabian Sea with several cruise missiles and drones, and the other targeted two American destroyers in the Red Sea with a number of ballistic missiles and drones."

Sarea said the military operations were in "retaliation to the American-British aggression against our country and in continuation of triumphing for the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples."

He provided more color on the alleged missiles and loitering munitions attack on US warships across the critical maritime chokepoints:

The missile, UAV forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out two specific military operations. The first operation targeted the American aircraft carrier (Abraham) located in the Arabian Sea with a number of cruise missiles and drones while the American enemy was preparing to carry out hostile operations targeting our country. The operation has successfully achieved its objectives and led to thwarting the operation that the American enemy was preparing against our country.

The other operation targeted two American destroyers in the Red Sea with a number of ballistic missiles and drones. The operation has successfully achieved its objectives. The two operations took eight hours in a row.

Accordingly, the Yemeni Armed Forces hold the American and British enemy responsible for turning the Red Sea region into a zone of military tension and its repercussions on maritime navigation.

Launching an aggression against Yemen within the American-British defensive shield of the Israeli enemy by the American warships will only push the Yemeni Armed Forces to further use their legitimate right to defend, confront and strike all hostile threats in the Red and Arab Seas and in any other region that Yemeni weapons reach.

The operations of the Yemeni Armed Forces will not stop until the aggression on Gaza is stopped, the siege is lifted, and the aggression on Lebanon is stopped.

There has been no public statement from United States Central Command about the alleged Houthi operations against its warships. However, CENTCOM did publish this footage from the USS Abraham Lincoln earlier.

