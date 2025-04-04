Houthis Down Second MQ-9 Reaper Drone In 72 Hours

Yemen's Houthis have claimed another shootdown of a US MQ-9 Reaper drone. The Thursday announcement, if accurate, would mark the second such Reaper drone downing by the group within 72 hours.

The country's SABA news agency reported that the US drone was intercepted by an anti-air missile over the Hodeidah province, which has been subject of repeat US bombardment since President Trump ordered a renewed air campaign on March 15.

Fox News' Jennifer Griffin has offered some confirmation of the latest downing, writing on X "the Houthis shoot down 3rd MQ9 Reaper drone since March 3rd; 2nd since March 15th airstrike campaign began."

"Another U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone was shot down by the Houthis in Yemen, sources tell Fox News. This is the third MQ-9 Reaper drone shot down by the Houthis in the last month," she continued.

"It is the second MQ-9 drone shot down over Yemen since U.S. Central Command began daily airstrikes on the Houthis on March 15th. The U.S. military has carried out 20 straight days of bombing, and yet the Houthis continue to fire missiles."

The Fox correspondent continued in the Thursday statement:

The first MQ-9 drone was shot down on March 3rd. Days later the White House launched airstrikes against the Houthis. The second MQ-9 was shot down on Monday. And today the 3rd one was shot down. Overnight the Houthis said the U.S. carried out 36 airstrikes on Yemen.

The Pentagon has kept silent, offering no confirmation, however. US officials have in the past acknowledged only some drone downings over Yemen, but don't announce each one lost as they likely don't want to give the Houthis any acknowledgement of a successful battlefield action.

If accurate, this would mark the 17th Reaper drone shot down by the Houthis since 2023. Still, President Trump is touting 'successful' operations in Yemen, also as a second aircraft carrier is en route from the Pacific to Mideast regional waters.

"Many of their Fighters and Leaders are no longer with us," Trump said earlier this week on Truth Social. "We hit them every day and night — Harder and harder. Their capabilities that threaten Shipping and the Region are rapidly being destroyed. Our attacks will continue until they are no longer a threat to Freedom of Navigation."

Trump added: "The choice for the Houthis is clear: Stop shooting at U.S. ships, and we will stop shooting at you. Otherwise, we have only just begun, and the real pain is yet to come, for both the Houthis and their sponsors in Iran."

Pentagon's success in destroying Houthi missile and drone arsenal has been largely limited.



Pentagon spent roughly $200 million in munitions against Houthis in three weeks.



US strikes against Houthis could exceed $1 billion by next week.



Source: NYT — Clash Report (@clashreport) April 4, 2025

The Iran-supported Yemeni militants have vowed to continue fighting so long as Israeli's military is active in the Gaza Strip. So far there's been no hint they'll back down, even in the face of overwhelming US airstrikes.