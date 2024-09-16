print-icon
Houthis Hit Israel With "New Hypersonic Ballistic Missile"

by Tyler Durden
Monday, Sep 16, 2024 - 01:35 AM

A spokesman for the Iran-backed Houthis claimed in a video announcement on X that rebel forces launched a "new hypersonic ballistic missile" targeting Israel on Sunday morning. He also warned that additional attacks could be expected as the first anniversary of the October 7 Hamas attack approaches.

The Washington Post quoted Israel Defense Forces that said a surface-to-surface missile fired from Yemen hit an escalator in a train station in the central town of Modiin.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in central Israel, a surface-to-surface missile was identified crossing into central Israel from the east and fell in an open area. No injuries were reported," IDF said. 

IDF said the missile likely "fragmented in mid-air" but did not state if interceptor missiles were responsible for that. 

"A Yemeni missile reached Israel after '20 missiles failed to intercept' it," Nasruddin Amer, a Houthi media official, wrote on X. 

And why didn't the US military intercept the missile? Well, hypersonic missiles are known for their... 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told officials at the start of a cabinet meeting that the Houthis "should have known by now that we charge a heavy price for any attempt to harm us." 

In July, the Houthis claimed responsibility for a kamikaze drone in Tel Aviv that killed one person. 

These direct attacks on Israel's soil and various bombing raids by IDF forces on Yemen - only suggest a broadening conflict nears. 

Meanwhile, the geopolitical risk premium in Brent crude markets has evaporated as traders focus on sliding demand in China and the US. 

IDF will likely launch a retaliation strike in some form against Yemen for Sunday's missile attack.

