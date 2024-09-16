Houthis Hit Israel With "New Hypersonic Ballistic Missile"

A spokesman for the Iran-backed Houthis claimed in a video announcement on X that rebel forces launched a "new hypersonic ballistic missile" targeting Israel on Sunday morning. He also warned that additional attacks could be expected as the first anniversary of the October 7 Hamas attack approaches.

بيان القوات المسلحة اليمنية بشأن تنفيذ عملية عسكرية نوعية استهدفت عمق الكيان الصهيوني بصاروخ باليستي جديد فرط صوتي استهدف هدفا عسكريا مهما في يافا المحتلة بتأريخ 15-09-2024م#معركة_الفتح_الموعود_والجهاد_المقدس

pic.twitter.com/xQAJRvHHx2 — أمين حيان Ameen Hayyan (@ameenhayan) September 15, 2024

The Washington Post quoted Israel Defense Forces that said a surface-to-surface missile fired from Yemen hit an escalator in a train station in the central town of Modiin.

BREAKING:



🇾🇪🇮🇱 Yemen hit Tel Aviv with a missile



About 3 hours ago, at approximately 6:30 AM (GMT +3:00), a ballistic missile launched by Yemen's Houthis impacted in Tel Aviv.



The target appeared to be the 'Gezer' power plant, 6 kilometers from Ben Gurion airport.



The… pic.twitter.com/3zKZq1Dxsm — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) September 15, 2024

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in central Israel, a surface-to-surface missile was identified crossing into central Israel from the east and fell in an open area. No injuries were reported," IDF said.

IDF said the missile likely "fragmented in mid-air" but did not state if interceptor missiles were responsible for that.

"A Yemeni missile reached Israel after '20 missiles failed to intercept' it," Nasruddin Amer, a Houthi media official, wrote on X.

BREAKING:



🇾🇪🇮🇱 Yemen confirmed that they used a hypersonic ballistic missile in the attack on Tel Aviv



Yemeni Armed Forces says it hit an Israeli military target in Yaffa (Tel Aviv) with a new hypersonic ballistic missile that traveled 2,040 kilometers.



This is the first time… pic.twitter.com/H0B6v2EgNG — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) September 15, 2024

And why didn't the US military intercept the missile? Well, hypersonic missiles are known for their...

The Israeli air defense failed to intercept the Yemeni missile primarily because it is capable of changing its course suddenly – Israeli Channel 12



The US Navy failed to intercept the missile in the Red Sea as well.



Great possibility that this was hypersonic. pic.twitter.com/RtaVBvjkjf — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) September 15, 2024

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told officials at the start of a cabinet meeting that the Houthis "should have known by now that we charge a heavy price for any attempt to harm us."

In July, the Houthis claimed responsibility for a kamikaze drone in Tel Aviv that killed one person.

These direct attacks on Israel's soil and various bombing raids by IDF forces on Yemen - only suggest a broadening conflict nears.

Meanwhile, the geopolitical risk premium in Brent crude markets has evaporated as traders focus on sliding demand in China and the US.

IDF will likely launch a retaliation strike in some form against Yemen for Sunday's missile attack.