Houthis Issue Total Death Toll After Month Of US Attacks, Claim 19th Reaper Downing

Since the collapse of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire the renewed US anti-Houthi campaign over Yemen and in the Red Sea has been waged with intensity, now reaching the one-month mark.

US aerial attacks continued to pummel the capital of Sanaa over the weekend. A fresh statement from the Houthis denounced attacks on a factory near Sanaa Sunday night which reportedly killed seven people and wounded 29 others, including five children. Over 100 Yemenis have been killed since March 15.

Aftermath of an attack in March, via AFP

The new Houthi military statement blasted the "blatant US aggression on the homeland and its direct targeting of civilian objects and civilians."

"This crime, added to the criminal record of the American-Zionist enemy, is a full-fledged war crime and a flagrant violation of all international laws and conventions," it added.

The Houthis' al-Masirah satellite news channel in the aftermath showed streets littered with debris and firefighters battling a raging fire which resulted from the airstrikes.

Yemen's Houthi-run Health Ministry further on Monday issued a new total death toll since the US air campaign began a month ago (since the collapse of the Gaza ceasefire), per Al Jazeera:

Since its start nearly a month ago, the intense campaign of U.S. airstrikes under President Donald Trump targeting the rebels over their attacks on shipping in Mideast waters — related to the Israel-Hamas war — has killed over 120 people, according to casualty figures released Monday...

It is unknown how many of these were militants vs. civilians. Last week the Houthis declared that if the US stops its attacks, it in turn will cease targeting US warships off Yemen's coast. A senior leader for the group had told Drop Site News in a rare interview, "We do not consider ourselves at war with the American people. If the US stops targeting Yemen, we will cease our military operations against it."

Meanwhile, the Houthis have claimed yet another shoot-down of a MQ-9 Reaper drone, this time over Yemen's Hajjah governorate, which is in the northwest of the country.

A statement said the Houthis targeted the drone with "a locally manufactured missile" - among its arsenal of surface-to-air missiles which have been used frequently in the conflict.

As usual US Central Command (CENTCOM) did not confirm or deny the loss of a drone, but only said it is aware of "reports" that the drone was downed.

The following unverified video footage has been circulating on social media accounts Monday:

🇺🇸🇾🇪 Yemeni Houthis have downed another U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone, the 4th in 14 days, 19th in total. pic.twitter.com/QszdDrUONE — The Resistance (@TopGResistance) April 14, 2025

The total number of US Reaper drowns allegedly downed by Houthi fire is approaching 20. The Pentagon has confirmed only a few of these instances since October of 2023, when the Gaza war and Red Sea hostilities began. Each one is estimated to be over $30 million.