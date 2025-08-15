Houthis Launch Another Failed Attack On Israel's Ben Gurion Airport

Yemen's Houthis are not letting up on their attacks on Israel or Israeli-linked shipping in the Red Sea, on Thursday once again launching a ballistic missile targeting Ben Gurion airport international airport in Tel Aviv.

The Shia militant group's spokesman said it launched a "Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile" targeting the country's lone major international hub, the group's military spokesman Yahya Saree described.

The Houthis say they are continuing to act in support of the Palestinians, despite having paused their attacks during a two-month Gaza ceasefire that ended in March. As the Gaza war resumed, so did Houthi acts of aggression.

"A missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the" air force, Israel's army said on Telegram, and there have been no reports of casualties.

According to Times of Israel citing military officials, Houthi drones also targeted the south connected with the same new attack wave:

In a statement Tuesday, the Iran-backed group claimed to have launched six drones at Israel, targeting “vital targets” in Haifa, the Negev Desert, Eilat and Beersheba. “The operations successfully achieved their objectives, thanks to Allah,” the Houthis claimed. The IDF reported shooting down one drone off the coast of Eilat, which did not set off sirens in Israel’s southernmost city because it posed no threat. The other five drones likely fell short before reaching the country’s borders, as many Houthi projectiles have previously.

The first inbound missiles had been detected shortly after 4am local time, setting off air sirens in various parts of Israel.

Some local reports say that residents of central Israel on Thursday discovered fragments of an interceptor on or near train tracks between Ganot and Hahagana - which resulted in the railway being temporarily shut down.

Israel's military launched major attacks on Yemen's Hodeidah port several weeks ago, but this and prior waves of major strikes have done little or nothing to deter Houthi resolve to inflict punishment on Israel for its military operations in Gaza, which as resulted in an immense civilian death toll.

At this point over 60,000 Palestinians have been reported killed in the Gaza War, but the enclave's health authorities do no distinguished between armed militants and civilians in their casualty count.