Houthis Launch More Ballistic Missiles At Tel Aviv Despite Ongoing US Strikes

At a moment Western media has been consumed with 'Signalgate' - involving top Trump officials planning and discussing the initial March 15 bombing raid on Yemen and its aftermath via unsecure channels and with a journalist in the group - the Houthis have continued launching missiles directly at Israel, as well as against targets in the Black Sea.

Clearly the Pentagon's repeat bombing raids on the capital as well as the key port city of Hodeida have done nothing to actually deter the Houthi (Ansarallah) attacks.

On Thursday the group announced another ballistic missile attack. "The missile force targeted Ben Gurion Airport in the occupied Jaffa (Tel Aviv) area with a Zulfiqar ballistic missile, and a military target south of occupied Jaffa with a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile. The operation successfully achieved its goal," said a military statement.

Via Associated Press

The Israeli army confirmed there was an inbound missile, and sirens sounded across central Israel, sending tens of thousands into emergency shelters.

The IDF military said, "following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, two missiles launched from Yemen were intercepted prior to crossing into Israeli territory," adding that "sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol."

Israeli anti-air defense systems were active during the attack. The IDF has said at least two projectiles coming from the south were intercepted in the morning hours.

The Houthis further on Thursday said they've "targeted hostile warships in the Red Sea, including the American aircraft carrier (USS Harry S) Truman," which he said was "in retaliation to the ongoing US aggression against our country."

Below: two ballistic missiles are launched from Yemen Israeli media says they were intercepted, with no injuries reported.

Alarms sound over Jerusalem and central Israel as two ballistic missiles are launched from Yemen



Israeli media says they were intercepted, with no injuries reported pic.twitter.com/OpKNspVnI9 — RT (@RT_com) March 27, 2025

The Truman has been targeted several times over the past nearly two weeks. However, the Pentagon has given no indication it has ever been hit, or come even close to it - but details have been scant.

Meanwhile US airstrikes on Yemen have been ongoing:

Earlier Thursday, the rebels said two people had been killed in overnight air strikes near the rebel-controlled capital Sanaa that they blamed on the United States. The Huthis' Al-Masirah TV channel reported nearly 20 strikes on Sanaa governorate, both north and south of the capital. "The American aggression killed two and injured two," the Huthi-run health ministry's spokesman Anis al-Asbahi said on social media platform X.

Clearly at this point forces under US Central Command (CENTCOM) are in an active state of war in Yemen and the Red Sea.

Sirens sounding across central Israel. Ballistic missile launch from Yemen. pic.twitter.com/H9YemkjgnZ — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) March 27, 2025

And yet, there's still been no war authorization from Congress - or so much as a public debate. A tiny handful of Congressional leaders have called the US administration out on this, especially Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie. The US airstrikes also appear to be more about defending Israel, and less about immediate US national security interests.