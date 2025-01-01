How Africa Became A Key Link For Mexican Cartels In Fentanyl Production

Authored by Darren Taylor via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

The Mexican organized crime group accused of fueling the United States’ fentanyl crisis is now making the deadly drug in Africa, according to local and international law enforcement agencies.

Illustration by The Epoch Times, Getty Images, Shutterstock

The Sinaloa cartel has chosen South Africa as a major operational base, they said, largely because of its strong trade links to China, which produces the chemicals used to make the synthetic opioid.

“At this stage, there isn’t a big market for fentanyl in Africa, so much of this drug that’s being made in underground labs on the continent is being smuggled into the United States, the biggest fentanyl market in the world,” said Lt. Gen. Godfrey Lebeya, chief of The Hawks, South Africa’s top police investigative unit.

Drug overdoses have killed an estimated 400,000 Americans since 2021, with the majority linked to fentanyl, according to statistics compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In its legal prescription form, fentanyl is a highly effective painkiller.

Criminals, however, copy its chemical makeup in labs and illegally sell it as a powder, dropped onto blotter paper, put in eyedroppers and nasal sprays, or made into pills that look like legitimate prescription opioids, according to a report by the U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse.

A few milligrams of fentanyl can kill, as it is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.

Lebeya told The Epoch Times that South African “drug traffickers and gangs linked to the Sinaloa cartel” are testing local narcotics markets.

“Fentanyl has definitely entered our trafficking conveyor belts,” he said. “We know that because we’re arresting suspects who are in possession of it and they tell us, ‘We want to see if South Africans get a taste for fentanyl.’

“This is very concerning because we’ve seen the scale of America’s crisis and we don’t want our country to go the same way.

“But we must be realistic and admit that it’s possible that we end up with a tragedy of our own because fentanyl is much cheaper than the other drugs circulating in South Africa, like cocaine and heroin, and the Mexicans who are driving fentanyl use in America are now on our soil.”

In July, The Hawks raided what they later described as a “drugs superlab” in South Africa’s northern Limpopo province, seizing large quantities of methamphetamine, a small quantity of fentanyl, and about 500 pounds of chemicals used to manufacture both drugs.

“The Faces of Fentanyl” wall displays photos of Americans who died from a fentanyl overdose, at the Drug Enforcement Administration headquarters in Arlington, Va., on July 13, 2022. Agnes Bun/AFP via Getty Images

South African farmer Roelof Botha, 57, and three Mexican citizens—Gonzales Jorge Partida, 51, Gutierrez Lopes, 43, and Ruben Vidal Rodriguez, 44—are awaiting trial for alleged manufacturing, dealing, and possession of illicit drugs, as well as money laundering.

“We’re still questioning the Mexican guys,” Lebeya said. “They’re not saying much. But international partners have given us information that these men are working for the Sinaloa cartel.”

Lufuno Sadiki, senior lecturer in criminology at the University of Cape Town, told The Epoch Times that it’s “easy for Mexicans to blend in with locals” because they look very similar to mixed-race South Africans.

“It appears as if the Mexicans, mostly from the Sinaloa cartel, are linking up with the local gangs and showing them the ropes, so to speak, [with regard to] fentanyl,” she said.

“In exchange, the South Africans introduce the cartel guys to trusted contacts in the criminal underground and to corrupt officials.”

Organized crime groups are attracted to South Africa for several reasons, according to Professor Anthony Minnaar, a security risk management expert at the University of Limpopo.

“It’s the continent’s wealthiest economy with a banking system that’s linked internationally but is flawed,” he told The Epoch Times. “The country has well-established drug markets of its own and a plethora of drug-trafficking gangs.

“South Africa also offers regular flight connections to Central and South America, with its ports visited daily by vessels registered in Mexico.

“Then it has high volume trade traffic from China, and criminals are hiding chemicals used to make crystal meth and fentanyl in containers coming from China.

“South Africa also has a high level of official corruption.”

Professor Francois Steyn, head of the Department of Criminology at the University of the Free State, told The Epoch Times that the Sinaloa cartel had “probably been in South Africa for longer than we think,” maybe for more than a decade.

“We’re picking up evidence of this only now because our systems have improved over the past five years or so and so has our cooperation with American law enforcement,” he said.

A Sinaloa state police officer helps dismantle one of three clandestine laboratories that produce illicit synthetic drugs, mainly methamphetamine, in El Dorado, Mexico, on June 4, 2019. Rashide Frias/AFP via Getty Images

In September 2022, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Louisville, Kentucky, intercepted a package sent from South Africa containing enough cocaine and fentanyl to kill 220,000 people.

“That fentanyl must have been made in South Africa or somewhere else in Africa,” Steyn said. “If that wasn’t the case, it’s still clear that South Africa is being used as a conduit to get fentanyl and other narcotics into the American market and other markets.”

In January 2024, police found crystal meth and fentanyl worth 37 million rands (about $1.98 million) hidden in ornaments in a cargo shed at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

The shipment was headed to New Zealand.

“It’s really sad to know that our territory is being used to play a role in America’s fentanyl pandemic,” Lebeya said.

“But I’d like Americans to know we are cooperating with the relevant agencies in the United States and doing our best [to prevent fentanyl manufacturing and distribution].”

An indictment in a U.S. court case relating to fentanyl production described it as the “single deadliest drug threat” ever encountered in the country.

