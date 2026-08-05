How Economic Power Has Shifted Over The Past 200 Years

Over the last 200 years, economic leadership has shifted from China to the British Empire, then to the United States, and increasingly back toward Asia.

This streamgraph, via Visual Capitalist's Gabriel Cohen, tracks how the share of global gross domestic product (GDP) held by major economies changed from 1820 to 2025. The visualization incorporates the latest available data from the Maddison Project Database, the COLDAT Colonial Dates Dataset, and the IMF’s World Economic Outlook.

All GDP figures are adjusted for purchasing power parity (PPP), accounting for differences in living costs and production across countries.

The table below shows how each economy’s share of world GDP changed across two centuries:

Economy Share of World GDP (%) 1820 1855 1890 1925 1960 1995 2025 🇨🇳 China 28.6% 21.1% 12.7% 8.9% 5.3% 9.5% 21.8% 🇺🇸 U.S. 2.3% 7.0% 14.6% 23.9% 24.5% 20.7% 14.7% 🇪🇺 EU — — — — — 17.0% 12.3% 🇮🇳 India — — — — 3.9% 4.3% 9.0% 🇯🇵 Japan 3.5% 2.9% 2.6% 3.8% 4.5% 7.9% 3.4% 🇷🇺 Russia / USSR 9.2% 7.1% 5.3% 5.2% 10.1% 2.5% 2.9% 🇬🇧 British Empire / Britain 23.1% 22.6% 20.7% 14.7% 6.3% 3.2% 1.9% 🇫🇷 France 4.8% 5.8% 5.2% 5.0% 4.1% — — 🇩🇪 Germany 4.3% 4.8% 6.4% 6.6% 6.7% — —

Pax Britannica and the European Years

Britain was the first country in the world to industrialize. As a result, the British Empire became the world’s preeminent superpower during the 19th century, an era sometimes known as Pax Britannica because of the relative absence of conflict between the major powers.

In 1845, the British Empire, on which the sun famously “never set,” contributed nearly one-quarter (23.8%) of global GDP. India was the empire’s most economically significant possession before gaining independence in 1947.

The table below shows each economy’s peak share of world GDP, the year it reached that level, and its share in 2025:

Economy Peak Share (%) Peak Year 2025 Share (%) 🇺🇸 U.S. 29.7% 1944 14.7% 🇨🇳 China 28.6% 1820 21.8% 🇬🇧 British Empire / Britain 23.8% 1845 1.9% 🇪🇺 EU 17.9% 2007 12.3% 🇷🇺 Russia / USSR 10.2% 1956 2.9% 🇮🇳 India 9.0% 2025 9.0% 🇩🇪 Germany 8.8% 1913 🇯🇵 Japan 8.6% 1990 3.4% 🇫🇷 France 6.6% 1858

The rest of Europe’s fortunes followed a similar trajectory. The French Empire reached its peak share in 1858, at 6.6%, while Germany peaked at 8.8% in 1913, on the eve of the First World War.

Following decades of war and declining influence on the world stage, several European economies joined together in the European Union. The bloc contributed 17.9% of global GDP in 2007, ahead of the global financial crisis, though its share later declined and was further reduced by the UK’s withdrawal in 2020.

The Fall of Empire and the Rise of the U.S.

If the 19th century was the British century, the 20th was the American century. Like Britain before it, the U.S. became the world’s largest exporter for a time.

World War II marked a turning point in global economic leadership. By 1944, the U.S. accounted for 29.7% of world GDP, the highest share reached by any economy in the modern period covered by this dataset.

American economic dominance was supported by high-value industries and the country’s central role in global finance, manufacturing, and trade.

The U.S. also continues to dominate rankings of the world’s largest and most profitable companies today. It also is still the undisputed economic powerhouse in nominal GDP terms.

The Asian Century

For centuries, China was a center of the global economy. Political instability and its failure to keep pace with European industrialization contributed to a long decline in its share of world GDP during the 19th and 20th centuries.

Beginning in the late 20th century, economic reforms and China’s emergence as a global manufacturing hub helped it regain lost ground. By 2025, China accounted for 21.8% of world GDP, or more than one-fifth of the total.

The full dataset below shows each economy’s share of world GDP for every year from 1820 to 2025:

Year Share of World GDP (%) 🇨🇳 China 🇺🇸 U.S. 🇪🇺 EU 🇮🇳 India 🇯🇵 Japan 🇷🇺 Russia / USSR 🇬🇧 British Empire / Britain 🇫🇷 France 🇩🇪 Germany 1820 28.6% 2.3% — — 3.5% 9.2% 23.1% 4.8% 4.3% 1821 28.4% 2.4% — — 3.5% 9.2% 23.0% 5.2% 4.4% 1822 28.2% 2.5% — — 3.4% 9.2% 23.0% 5.0% 4.4% 1823 28.1% 2.5% — — 3.4% 9.2% 23.0% 5.1% 4.4% 1824 27.9% 2.6% — — 3.4% 9.2% 23.2% 5.2% 4.6% 1825 27.7% 2.7% — — 3.4% 9% 23.2% 5.0% 4.6% 1826 27.6% 2.8% — — 3.4% 9% 22.8% 5.1% 4.7% 1827 27.4% 2.9% — — 3.4% 9% 23.1% 5.0% 4.6% 1828 27.2% 2.9% — — 3.3% 9% 23.0% 4.9% 4.5% 1829 27.0% 2.9% — — 3.3% 9% 22.9% 5.0% 4.5% 1830 26.9% 3.1% — — 3.3% 8.7% 23.1% 4.9% 4.5% 1831 26.6% 3.4% — — 3.3% 8.7% 23.0% 5.0% 4.4% 1832 26.4% 3.6% — — 3.3% 8.7% 23.1% 5.4% 4.5% 1833 26.2% 3.8% — — 3.3% 8.7% 23.0% 5.2% 4.7% 1834 26.0% 3.7% — — 3.2% 8.7% 23.0% 5.2% 4.7% 1835 25.8% 3.9% — — 3.2% 8.4% 23.4% 5.4% 4.7% 1836 25.6% 4.0% — — 3.2% 8.4% 23.4% 5.2% 4.7% 1837 25.4% 4.0% — — 3.2% 8.4% 23.2% 5.3% 4.7% 1838 25.2% 4.0% — — 3.2% 8.4% 23.4% 5.5% 4.6% 1839 25.0% 4.2% — — 3.2% 8.4% 23.1% 5.3% 4.7% 1840 24.8% 4.1% — — 3.2% 8.3% 23.4% 5.6% 4.8% 1841 24.6% 4.1% — — 3.1% 8.3% 23.1% 5.7% 4.9% 1842 24.4% 4.2% — — 3.1% 8.3% 22.8% 5.5% 4.8% 1843 24.2% 4.3% — — 3.1% 8.3% 23.0% 5.8% 4.7% 1844 24.0% 4.7% — — 3.1% 8.3% 23.6% 5.9% 4.7% 1845 23.8% 4.9% — — 3.1% 8.2% 23.8% 5.7% 4.8% 1846 23.6% 5.0% — — 3.1% 8.2% 23.6% 5.7% 4.6% 1847 23.4% 5.2% — — 3.0% 8.2% 23.3% 6.2% 4.6% 1848 23.2% 5.5% — — 3.0% 8.2% 23.3% 5.8% 4.8% 1849 23.0% 5.4% — — 3.0% 8.2% 23.2% 5.9% 5.0% 1850 22.9% 5.5% — — 3.0% 7.7% 22.9% 6.0% 5.0% 1851 22.5% 5.9% — — 3.0% 7.7% 22.9% 5.8% 4.9% 1852 22.1% 6.3% — — 3.0% 7.7% 23.0% 6.1% 4.9% 1853 21.8% 6.9% — — 2.9% 7.7% 23.0% 5.8% 4.8% 1854 21.4% 7.0% — — 2.9% 7.7% 23.0% 6.0% 4.9% 1855 21.1% 7.0% — — 2.9% 7.1% 22.6% 5.8% 4.8% 1856 20.8% 7.3% — — 2.9% 7.1% 22.9% 6.0% 5.1% 1857 20.4% 7.3% — — 2.9% 7.1% 22.7% 6.3% 5.3% 1858 20.1% 7.4% — — 2.9% 7.1% 22.2% 6.6% 5.2% 1859 19.8% 7.7% — — 2.9% 7.1% 22.4% 6.1% 5.2% 1860 19.5% 8.0% — — 2.9% 7.1% 22.3% 6.5% 5.4% 1861 19.2% 8.0% — — 2.9% 6.8% 22.0% 6.0% 5.2% 1862 19.0% 8.3% — — 2.9% 6.1% 21.3% 6.4% 5.4% 1863 18.8% 9.0% — — 2.8% 7.3% 21.8% 6.6% 5.7% 1864 18.6% 9.4% — — 2.8% 6.0% 21.8% 6.6% 5.8% 1865 18.3% 9.0% — — 2.8% 5.4% 21.7% 6.3% 5.8% 1866 18.1% 9.1% — — 2.8% 6.6% 21.7% 6.3% 5.8% 1867 17.9% 9.5% — — 2.8% 5.6% 21.6% 5.8% 5.7% 1868 17.7% 9.7% — — 2.8% 5.7% 21.8% 6.3% 6.0% 1869 17.4% 10.0% — — 2.8% 5.6% 21.6% 6.4% 6.0% 1870 17.2% 9.8% — — 2.8% 7.2% 21.8% 5.8% 5.9% 1871 16.9% 10.1% — — 2.8% 5.9% 21.4% 5.7% 5.7% 1872 16.6% 10.3% — — 2.7% 6.3% 21.2% 6.1% 6.0% 1873 16.3% 10.6% — — 2.7% 6.3% 21.1% 5.6% 6.1% 1874 16.0% 10.3% — — 2.7% 7.6% 20.9% 6.2% 6.5% 1875 15.7% 10.7% — — 2.6% 5.8% 20.9% 6.2% 6.4% 1876 15.4% 10.6% — — 2.6% 5.8% 20.6% 5.6% 6.2% 1877 15.1% 10.7% — — 2.6% 7.1% 20.4% 5.8% 6.1% 1878 14.8% 11.0% — — 2.6% 7.3% 20.1% 5.6% 6.2% 1879 14.6% 12.1% — — 2.6% 6.1% 20.0% 5.2% 6.0% 1880 14.3% 13.3% — — 2.6% 5.6% 20.2% 5.5% 5.8% 1881 14.0% 13.5% — — 2.6% 7.1% 20.3% 5.7% 5.8% 1882 13.8% 14.1% — — 2.6% 6.1% 20.7% 5.8% 5.8% 1883 13.5% 14.1% — — 2.5% 6.3% 20.6% 5.7% 6.0% 1884 13.3% 14.1% — — 2.5% 6.2% 20.4% 5.5% 6.0% 1885 13.1% 13.9% — — 2.5% 5.5% 20.2% 5.3% 6.1% 1886 12.8% 14.1% — — 2.6% 5.2% 19.8% 5.3% 6.0% 1887 12.6% 14.4% — — 2.6% 6.1% 20.4% 5.2% 6.1% 1888 12.6% 14.1% — — 2.4% 5.8% 20.6% 5.2% 6.2% 1889 12.7% 14.7% — — 2.5% 5.4% 20.5% 5.2% 6.3% 1890 12.7% 14.6% — — 2.6% 5.3% 20.7% 5.2% 6.4% 1891 12.5% 14.9% — — 2.4% 4.8% 19.6% 5.3% 6.2% 1892 12.3% 16.1% — — 2.5% 5.2% 19.6% 5.3% 6.4% 1893 12.2% 15.0% — — 2.5% 5.9% 19.4% 5.3% 6.6% 1894 12.0% 14.3% — — 2.7% 6.6% 19.8% 5.4% 6.6% 1895 11.9% 15.7% — — 2.7% 6.1% 19.5% 5.2% 6.8% 1896 11.7% 15.1% — — 2.5% 6.7% 18.9% 5.3% 6.9% 1897 11.6% 16.2% — — 2.5% 6.5% 20.1% 5.1% 7.0% 1898 11.4% 16.3% — — 2.9% 6.6% 20.3% 5.3% 7.1% 1899 11.2% 17.4% — — 2.7% 7.0% 19.7% 5.5% 7.2% 1900 11.1% 17.5% — — 2.7% 6.8% 19.6% 5.3% 7.4% 1901 10.9% 19.2% — — 2.7% 7.0% 19.5% 5.1% 7.1% 1902 10.7% 19.1% — — 2.5% 7.6% 20.2% 5.0% 7.2% 1903 10.6% 19.7% — — 2.8% 7.1% 20.1% 5.0% 7.4% 1904 10.4% 19.1% — — 2.7% 7.8% 19.9% 5.0% 7.6% 1905 10.2% 20.2% — — 2.6% 6.9% 19.8% 5.0% 7.7% 1906 10.0% 22.2% — — 2.9% 6.6% 20.2% 5.0% 7.8% 1907 9.9% 22.2% — — 2.9% 6.4% 19.7% 5.1% 8.0% 1908 9.7% 20.1% — — 2.9% 7.0% 19.1% 5.0% 8.0% 1909 9.5% 22.0% — — 2.8% 7.2% 20.1% 5.1% 8.0% 1910 9.4% 21.7% — — 2.8% 7.8% 20.2% 4.7% 8.2% 1911 9.3% 22.0% — — 2.9% 7.2% 20.2% 5.1% 8.3% 1912 9.6% 22.5% — — 2.9% 7.8% 20.1% 5.5% 8.5% 1913 10.0% 22.9% — — 2.9% 8.2% 20.1% 5.3% 8.8% 1914 9.9% 20.6% — — 2.8% 7.7% 20.2% 4.9% 7.3% 1915 9.9% 20.8% — — 3.0% 7.8% 20.3% 4.7% 6.9% 1916 9.9% 23.1% — — 3.4% 6.8% 20.5% 4.9% 6.8% 1917 9.8% 22.1% — — 3.5% 5.8% 20.1% 4.1% 6.7% 1918 9.8% 23.5% — — 3.5% 3.5% 18.8% 3.1% 6.6% 1919 9.8% 23.2% — — 3.8% 3.0% 16.3% 3.6% 5.3% 1920 9.7% 22.5% — — 3.4% 2.9% 14.5% 4.2% 5.6% 1921 9.5% 21.4% — — 3.7% 2.6% 14.1% 3.9% 6.1% 1922 9.4% 21.9% — — 3.7% 2.9% 14.7% 4.5% 6.5% 1923 9.2% 24.1% — — 3.6% 3.3% 14.3% 4.6% 5.3% 1924 9.0% 24.1% — — 3.7% 4.2% 14.6% 5.1% 6.0% 1925 8.9% 23.9% — — 3.8% 5.2% 14.7% 5.0% 6.6% 1926 8.7% 24.8% — — 3.7% 5.8% 14.4% 5.0% 6.6% 1927 8.5% 24.3% — — 3.6% 6.1% 14.6% 4.8% 7.1% 1928 8.4% 23.9% — — 3.8% 6.4% 14.5% 5.0% 7.2% 1929 8.2% 24.6% — — 3.9% 6.4% 14.7% 5.2% 7.0% 1930 8.2% 21.8% — — 3.5% 6.6% 14.4% 5.0% 6.8% 1931 8.0% 19.9% — — 3.5% 6.6% 13.7% 4.5% 6.1% 1932 8.1% 16.5% — — 3.7% 6.4% 13.4% 4.2% 5.5% 1933 7.1% 15.6% — — 3.9% 6.5% 13.2% 4.3% 5.8% 1934 7.1% 16.5% — — 3.8% 7.0% 13.4% 4.2% 6.1% 1935 7.5% 18.2% — — 3.9% 7.8% 12.9% 4.0% 6.4% 1936 7.8% 19.5% — — 4.0% 8.3% 13.2% 4.1% 6.8% 1937 7.4% 20.5% — — 4.1% 8.9% 13.0% 4.2% 7.1% 1938 7.0% 18.8% — — 4.2% 8.8% 12.8% 4.1% 7.5% 1939 6.8% 19.7% — — 4.7% 9.2% 12.7% 4.3% 8.0% 1940 6.5% 20.8% — — 4.7% 8.8% 13.1% 3.5% 7.9% 1941 6.4% 23.5% — — 4.8% 8.3% 13.7% 2.7% 8.3% 1942 6.2% 25.8% — — 4.8% 7.9% 13.8% 2.4% 8.3% 1943 6.1% 27.9% — — 4.7% 7.6% 14.0% 2.3% 8.4% 1944 6.0% 29.7% — — 4.7% 7.2% 13.5% 1.9% 8.5% 1945 5.8% 28.8% — — 3.5% 6.8% 12.9% 2.0% 6.0% 1946 5.7% 25.9% — — 2.6% 6.5% 12.2% 3.0% 2.8% 1947 5.5% 25.2% — 4.2% 2.6% 7.2% 7.0% 3.3% 3.1% 1948 5.4% 26.2% — 4.2% 2.8% 8.1% 8.0% 3.5% 3.7% 1949 5.3% 25.4% — 4.2% 2.8% 8.9% 8.2% 3.9% 4.2% 1950 5.2% 27.4% — 4.2% 3.0% 9.6% 8.1% 4.2% 5.0% 1951 6.0% 28.2% — 4.1% 3.3% 9.2% 8.0% 4.2% 5.2% 1952 6.4% 27.9% — 4.0% 3.5% 9.4% 7.7% 4.1% 5.4% 1953 6.9% 27.9% — 4.1% 3.6% 9.4% 7.6% 4.1% 5.6% 1954 6.2% 26.5% — 4.1% 3.6% 9.4% 7.7% 4.1% 5.8% 1955 6.4% 27.1% — 4.0% 3.7% 9.7% 7.6% 4.1% 6.1% 1956 6.7% 26.4% — 4.0% 3.8% 10.2% 7.3% 4.1% 6.2% 1957 6.5% 25.7% — 3.8% 3.9% 9.9% 7.0% 4.2% 6.3% 1958 6.3% 24.3% — 3.9% 4.0% 10.2% 6.7% 4.1% 6.3% 1959 5.8% 25.0% — 3.8% 4.2% 9.6% 6.7% 4.0% 6.5% 1960 5.3% 24.5% — 3.9% 4.5% 10.1% 6.3% 4.1% 6.7% 1961 4.1% 23.8% — 3.8% 4.8% 10.1% 6.1% 4.1% 6.6% 1962 4.2% 24.0% — 3.7% 5.0% 9.9% 5.7% 4.2% 6.6% 1963 4.6% 23.9% — 3.7% 5.1% 9.2% 5.3% 4.2% 6.4% 1964 4.9% 24.0% — 3.8% 5.4% 9.9% 5.3% 4.3% 6.5% 1965 5.2% 24.3% — 3.5% 5.5% 9.9% 5.1% 4.2% 6.5% 1966 5.2% 24.6% — 3.3% 5.8% 9.9% 5.0% 4.2% 6.3% 1967 4.9% 24.0% — 3.4% 6.1% 9.9% 4.8% 4.2% 6.0% 1968 4.6% 23.9% — 3.4% 6.5% 9.9% 4.7% 4.2% 6.1% 1969 4.8% 23.5% — 3.4% 7.0% 9.6% 4.6% 4.3% 6.2% 1970 5.2% 22.4% — 3.4% 7.4% 9.8% 4.5% 4.3% 6.1% 1971 5.3% 22.2% — 3.3% 7.4% 9.7% 4.3% 4.3% 6.1% 1972 5.2% 22.6% — 3.2% 7.8% 9.4% 4.3% 4.4% 6.1% 1973 5.4% 22.9% — 3.2% 8.1% 9.8% 4.4% 4.4% 6.1% 1974 5.4% 22.0% — 3.1% 7.7% 9.7% 4.2% 4.4% 6.0% 1975 5.5% 21.2% — 3.3% 7.6% 9.4% 4.1% 4.2% 5.7% 1976 5.1% 21.4% — 3.2% 7.6% 9.5% 4.0% 4.2% 5.8% 1977 5.2% 21.6% — 3.3% 7.7% 9.3% 3.9% 4.2% 5.7% 1978 5.6% 22.0% — 3.4% 7.8% 9.2% 3.9% 4.2% 5.6% 1979 5.8% 21.9% — 3.1% 7.9% 8.8% 3.9% 4.2% 5.7% 1980 5.9% 21.1% — 3.2% 7.8% 8.5% 3.6% 4.1% 5.5% 1981 5.9% 21.0% — 3.3% 7.8% 8.3% 3.5% 4.0% 5.4% 1982 6.3% 20.0% — 3.3% 7.8% 8.3% 3.4% 4.0% 5.2% 1983 6.5% 20.2% — 3.4% 7.8% 8.3% 3.5% 3.9% 5.1% 1984 7.0% 21.1% — 3.5% 7.8% 8.2% 3.4% 3.8% 5.1% 1985 7.4% 21.2% — 3.5% 8.0% 8.0% 3.5% 3.8% 5.0% 1986 7.7% 21.3% — 3.5% 8.0% 8.1% 3.5% 3.8% 5.0% 1987 8.1% 21.4% — 3.6% 8.0% 8.0% 3.5% 3.7% 4.9% 1988 8.3% 21.7% — 3.9% 8.3% 7.9% 3.6% 3.8% 5.0% 1989 8.1% 21.8% — 4.0% 8.4% 7.8% 3.6% 3.8% 5.0% 1990 7.9% 21.5% — 4.1% 8.6% 7.4% 3.5% 3.8% 4.7% 1991 7.9% 20.7% — 4.0% 8.6% 6.8% 3.4% 3.7% 4.8% 1992 8.2% 20.8% — 4.0% 8.4% 3.4% 3.2% 3.7% 4.8% 1993 8.7% 20.6% 15.8% 4.1% 8.1% 3.1% 3.2% — — 1994 9.0% 20.8% 15.8% 4.2% 7.9% 2.6% 3.2% — — 1995 9.5% 20.7% 17.0% 4.3% 7.9% 2.5% 3.2% — — 1996 9.8% 20.8% 16.8% 4.5% 7.8% 2.4% 3.2% — — 1997 9.8% 21.0% 16.8% 4.5% 7.7% 2.4% 3.2% — — 1998 9.5% 21.2% 16.9% 4.6% 7.3% 2.2% 3.1% — — 1999 9.6% 21.5% 16.9% 4.7% 7.1% 2.4% 3.1% — — 2000 9.9% 21.6% 17.1% 4.7% 7.0% 2.6% 3.1% — — 2001 10.2% 21.0% 16.9% 4.7% 6.8% 2.7% 3.1% — — 2002 10.5% 20.5% 16.5% 4.7% 6.5% 2.7% 3.0% — — 2003 10.7% 20.2% 16.1% 4.8% 6.3% 2.9% 3.0% — — 2004 11.1% 20.2% 17.6% 5.0% 6.2% 3.0% 3.0% — — 2005 11.7% 20.0% 17.4% 5.1% 6.1% 3.2% 3.0% — — 2006 12.4% 19.7% 17.4% 5.3% 5.9% 3.4% 2.9% — — 2007 13.0% 19.3% 17.9% 5.5% 5.8% 3.6% 2.9% — — 2008 13.0% 18.5% 17.5% 5.6% 5.5% 3.7% 2.7% — — 2009 13.4% 17.2% 16.2% 5.8% 5.0% 3.4% 2.5% — — 2010 14.3% 17.0% 16.0% 6.0% 5.0% 3.5% 2.4% — — 2011 14.7% 16.6% 15.8% 6.2% 4.8% 3.6% 2.4% — — 2012 15.3% 16.4% 15.2% 6.3% 4.7% 3.6% 2.3% — — 2013 16.0% 16.2% 14.7% 6.4% 4.6% 3.5% 2.3% — — 2014 16.6% 16.0% 14.5% 6.7% 4.5% 3.4% 2.3% — — 2015 17.1% 15.8% 14.3% 6.9% 4.4% 3.2% 2.3% — — 2016 17.7% 15.6% 14.1% 7.3% 4.3% 3.1% 2.2% — — 2017 18.2% 15.4% 14.0% 7.5% 4.2% 3.1% 2.2% — — 2018 18.8% 15.3% 13.8% 7.7% 4.1% 3.0% 2.2% — — 2019 19.4% 15.2% 13.6% 7.9% 4.0% 3.0% 2.1% — — 2020 20.4% 15.2% 13.2% 7.5% 3.9% 3.0% 2.0% — — 2021 20.8% 15.2% 13.1% 7.8% 3.8% 3.0% 2.0% — — 2022 20.7% 15.0% 13.1% 8.1% 3.7% 2.9% 2.0% — — 2023 21.2% 14.9% 12.8% 8.4% 3.6% 2.9% 1.9% — — 2024 21.5% 14.8% 12.5% 8.7% 3.5% 2.9% 1.9% — — 2025 21.8% 14.7% 12.3% 9.0% 3.4% 2.9% 1.9% — —

Together, China and India accounted for 30.8% of global GDP in 2025. Their large populations and lower production costs give both countries greater weight when output is measured using purchasing power parity.

Whether this shift continues will depend partly on how China addresses demographic pressures similar to those facing Japan and the European Union, as well as broader challenges related to productivity and economic growth.

To see how the world’s major Western industrialized economies are losing GDP share, read The G7’s Share of Global GDP is Shrinking on Voronoi, the new app from Visual Capitalist.