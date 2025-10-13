How Many Countries Fit In Africa? Visualizing The Continent's True Size

Africa is vast.

So vast that its full scale can be hard to grasp by looking at most world maps.

The graphic below, via Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao, solves this by combining individual countries inside the continent’s area, showing that Africa’s landmass is on par with the (contiguous) U.S., China, India, and much of Western Europe combined.

Data for this visualization comes from UN Statistics Division and total area (land + inland waters) was used for this comparison.

Africa’s Area in Raw Numbers

At 11.7 million mi² (30.4 million km²), Africa is the world’s second-largest continent after Asia.

Put another way, it easily contains the contiguous U.S. (3.1M mi² / 8.1M km²) and China (3.7M mi² / 9.6M km² ) with room to spare.

Country/Region Total Area (mi²) Readable Label Total Area (km²) Readable Label 🇺🇸 Contiguous U.S. 3,119,885 3.1M miles² 8,080,464 8.1M km² 🇨🇳 China 3,705,407 3.7M miles² 9,596,961 9.6M km² 🇮🇳 India 1,269,219 1.3M miles² 3,287,263 3.3M km² 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia 830,000 830K miles² 2,149,690 2.1M km² 🇮🇷 Iran 636,372 636K miles² 1,648,195 1.6M km² 🇹🇷 Turkey 302,455 302K miles² 783,356 783K km² 🇫🇷 France 213,011 213K miles² 551,695 552K km² 🇾🇪 Yemen 203,850 204K miles² 527,968 528K km² 🇪🇸 Spain 195,364 195K miles² 505,990 506K km² 🇮🇶 Iraq 169,235 169K miles² 438,317 438K km² 🇳🇴 Norway 148,729 149K miles² 385,207 385K km² 🇯🇵 Japan 145,937 146K miles² 377,975 378K km² 🇩🇪 Germany 137,988 138K miles² 357,386 357K km² 🇮🇹 Italy 116,348 116K miles² 301,340 301K km² 🇬🇧 UK 93,628 94K miles² 242,495 242K km² 🇸🇾 Syria 71,498 71K miles² 185,180 185K km² 🇬🇷 Greece 50,949 51K miles² 131,957 132K km² 🇰🇵 North Korea 46,541 47K miles² 120,540 121K km² 🇰🇷 South Korea 38,750 39K miles² 100,363 100K km² 🇵🇹 Portugal 35,603 36K miles² 92,212 92K km² 🇯🇴 Jordan 34,495 34K miles² 89,342 89K km² 🇦🇪 UAE 32,278 32K miles² 83,600 84K km² 🇮🇪 Ireland 27,133 27K miles² 70,273 70K km² 🇳🇱 Netherlands 16,164 16K miles² 41,865 42K km² 🇨🇭 Switzerland 15,942 16K miles² 41,290 41K km² 🇹🇼 Taiwan 13,976 14K miles² 36,197 36K km² 🇧🇪 Belgium 11,849 12K miles² 30,689 31K km² 🇮🇱 Israel 8,522 9K miles² 22072 22K km² 🇰🇼 Kuwait 6,880 7K miles² 17818 18K km² 🇶🇦 Qatar 4,473 4K miles² 11586 12K km² 🌐 30 Countries 11,702,481 11.7M miles² 30309286 30.3M km² 🌍 Africa 11,730,000 11.7M miles² 30370000 30.4M km²

Add India’s 1.3M mi² (3.3M km²) and we’re still not close to filling the continent’s footprint.

In fact, it takes a total of 30 countries together—shown in the graphic above —to equal Africa’s total area, underscoring how massive the continent is in absolute terms.

Of course, country selection can change these numbers. If prioritizing Central and South American countries instead (like Mexico and Argentina,) the comparison could reduce to 18 entities.

Including Alaska and Hawaii would increase America’s footprint by 700,000 mi² (1.8M km²).

Why Your Wall Map Gets Africa Wrong

Many of us grew up looking at wall maps that use the Mercator projection.

This 16th-century design keeps straight lines for navigation but dramatically enlarges regions near the poles and compresses those near the equator.

Africa, which straddles the equator, is one of the biggest victims of this distortion.

That discrepancy fuels common misconceptions about just how expansive Africa really is.

African Union Calls For Equal Projections Map

The African Union has asked international organizations to stop using the Mercator projection.

They say this size misrepresentation undermines the perceived global influence and importance of Africa and perpetuates stereotypes.

For example, the frequent use of the Mercator map in educational settings and media can lead many to unconsciously imagine Europe and North America as disproportionately significant.

Meanwhile Africa appears less substantial and “marginal.”

The map above also drives home another point. When discussing global development, trade, or climate impacts, treating Africa as a single bloc overlooks the continent’s enormous spatial and cultural complexity.

If you enjoyed today’s post, check out Germany’s Economy Compared to 22 European Countries on Voronoi, the new app from Visual Capitalist.