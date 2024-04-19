Reuters is reporting a "massive" blast at an Iraqi base used by Iran-linked militias south of Baghdad in the overnight hours (local).

"A huge blast rocked a military base used by Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) to the south of Baghdad late on Friday," army sources said to Reuters.

Fires are still going at the Kalso base in Babel, Iraq after what appears to be an airstrike. pic.twitter.com/ipyZ1CgUxg — Steven Nabil (@thestevennabil) April 19, 2024

Few other details have been given, but images are widely circulating online showing what indeed appears to be a very large-scale strike.

A number of regional correspondents have been quick to identify it as an American military airstrike; however, given the events of the night prior (the 'limited' attack on Iran), others are speculating it was the Israelis behind it.

On April 17, #Iraq's national security advisor Qasim Al Araji, a member of #IRGCterrorists-backed Badr Organization, said #Iran's regime's attack on #Israel on April 13 created "a new deterrent policy" in the region. And this is Israel's response to him tonight in Iraq: pic.twitter.com/u3T2bBMAL0 — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) April 19, 2024

Both the Israelis and Americans have struck Iran-linked PMF bases before, mostly in Eastern Syria - but a strike on such a scale inside Iraq by Israel remains very rare or even unprecedented.

Of course, since this again takes place when he market is closed the only way to trade it is via bitcoin, where the algos have decided to price in the end of the world for the third time in 5 days.

* * *

The Pentagon later denied US forces were behind the strike...