Huge Blast Rocks Russian Airbase In Largest Ever Drone Attack On Region

On Thursday Russia's southern Saratov region suffered its largest drone attack of the war from Ukraine, with the Engels-2 airfield being impacted by another direct hit.

The base which is known for hosting Tu-95 and Tu-160 nuclear-capable strategic bombers has been targeted several times since the war began in 2022. Photos to emerge of the fresh attack show a large fireball lighting up the sky.

via astrapress Telegram/Moscow Times

"Due to a fire at the [Engels] airfield, residents of a nearby farming co-op are being evacuated for safety reasons," Saratov region Governor Roman Busargin announced.

Busargin further characterized it as the "largest ever" drone assault on the Saratov region since the war began. Other regions of Russia were also hit.

In total Russia's defense ministry said the military intercepted 132 Ukrainian drones overnight across six regions and Crimea, also including shoot-downs of 54 over Saratov alone.

The overnight strikes happened not long after Presidents Zelensky and Trump help a phone call Wednesday, where in the Ukrainian leader said he's open to a partial ceasefire.

Russian Telegram channels report this morning that Engels-2 airbase—home to Russia’s Tu-95 and Tu-160 strategic bombers, which regularly launch missile attacks onto the people of Ukraine—is now facing serious difficulties. pic.twitter.com/6uijALSmNq — SPRAVDI — Stratcom Centre (@StratcomCentre) March 20, 2025

However, both sides are still accusing the other of stalling tactics at this point:

Mr. Zelensky has characterized some of the Kremlin’s proposals as stalling tactics to maneuver for military advantage and a better deal from Mr. Trump. On Thursday morning, he suggested the same in noting that Russian attacks had not stopped. "Every day and every night up to a hundred drones and missile attacks also do not stop," he wrote on Telegram. "With every such strike Russia shows the world its real attitude to peace."

As for damage at Engels, the regional governor has described that 30 residential homes were damaged in the attack. The base and town are located some 500 miles southeast of Moscow. The damage is so significant as an ammunition depot was believed struck.

Russian Telegram channels report the largest drone attack on Russian Engels and Saratov, according to the local governor.



It is reported that evacuation was announced in the area of the local airfield (it hosts Russian strategic bombers that attack Ukraine). pic.twitter.com/SyqnzQQ4tH — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) March 20, 2025

"Footage from the attack showed a huge plume of smoke rising from the base and an intense blaze," Newsweek describes "Other footage showed that the blast completely destroyed some homes, tearing off roofs and blowing them across the street."