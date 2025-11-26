Huge Explosion Kills 5 At Arms Depot In Idlib, Syria

On Wednesday a huge explosion rocked the town of Kafr Takharim in Idlib province in northwestern Syria, killing five people and injuring nine others, according to regional sources.

The blast and resulting large plume of smoke over the town unleashed immediate speculation that it could have been a US or coalition airstrike targeting terrorist entities. Israel has also frequently bombed Syria of late, so there is that possibility as well, though the Israelis don't typically bomb that far north near the Turkish border.

However, AFP is citing government security forces who say the deadly explosion was the result of an accidental detonation of a weapons depot.

All of the deceased were workers at or near the weapons storage site, and it was "caused by a warehouse containing missiles and ammunition, and occurred due to work underway" - according to a Syrian official.

The AFP detailed, "Images circulating online showed widespread destruction, fire and damage to farmland, while videos showed shrapnel reaching shops and residential buildings."



The report reviewed further that "In August, four people were killed in an explosion at a weapons depot on the outskirts of Idlib, authorities said."

And the New Arab explains that the post-war situation has resulted in dangerous storage situations when it comes to arms and bombs:

Arms and ammunition depot explosions are common in Syria, which has been the scene of brutal conflict for 14 years and where weapons are often not properly secured, while bombs have also detonated as they are stripped down for scrap metal.

During the Obama years and first Trump administration, some US officials admitted that Idlib became the biggest al-Qaeda and terror safe-haven in the world. This is even after a US covert program helped jihadists take Idlib from Assad government forces in 2015.

Massive explosion leaves populated area completely scorched in Syria's Idlib countryside



Injuries reported after huge blast in ammo depot — SOHR pic.twitter.com/fJcT8nFwGk — RT (@RT_com) November 26, 2025

Currently, Syrians in the region are returning to their homes only to find them occupied by foreign fighters, as even mainstream media has belatedly begun to acknowledge.

NPR this week has documented that Christians have often had their homes confiscated by Sunni jihadists, who are often foreigners. As Syrians attempt to return to their homes in the north after years of war, the following is a common scene:

He found foreign fighters living in the house. Someone had also ripped out most of his fruit trees – he never figured out who — and the harvests from his large olive groves, at the foot of the village, had been taken over by foreign fighters as well. There were women living in his home, too. He couldn't tell who they were because he wasn't allowed to speak to them. He says they wore full black niqabs, leaving only their eyes uncovered. "The male fighters largely did not speak Arabic, so I could not communicate with them," he says.

A huge explosion rocked the Idlib countryside at what seems to be the site of an arms depot pic.twitter.com/9at5L7DMi4 — حـ ރ (@hassanspeaksss) November 26, 2025

Absurdly, the mainstream media is only now - after Assad was overthrown nearly a year ago - coming to admit and document the huge role that international jihadist terrorists played in accomplishing regime change in Damascus.