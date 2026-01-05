Huge Industrial Explosion In Iran Sparks Panic, Protest-Related Speculation

A large explosion initially under mysterious circumstances has rocked Iran. Regional media has identified the location of the blast, which released a small mushroom cloud high into the air, in Amol, northern Iran. The timing couldn't be worse, as it unleashed some degree of panic in the country when it happened Monday afternoon.

It reportedly occurred at Kalleh dairy factory, which is one of the largest dairy producers in Iran, with the mayor of Amol telling Mazandaran Broadcasting Agency that the fire and explosion was sparked by accident due to repairs and a welding fire.

The smoke in the blast aftermath could be seen from several miles away, and news of it spread fast both within Iran and around the world, resulting in rapid speculation that it may have been connected to the ongoing wave of protests.

Some pundits have denounced that the industrial blast is being directly related to anti-government, economically-driven protests. The timing seems unfortunate, but the natural questions arise concerning the possibility of sabotage.

Currently, all eyes are on the US and Israeli reaction to the ongoing protests - now just over a week in progress, after President Trump pledged that he would "rescue" Iranians and potentially "hit" Iran "very hard" if authorities begin shooting protesters.

As for these persistent protests, so far at least 12 people have died, including at least one member of the security forces.

Al Jazeera reviews of the spiraling situation:

Thousands of people have mobilized across the country with security forces responding forcefully in some places. On Thursday, Iran’s semiofficial Fars news agency reported that three people had died in confrontations between security forces and protesters in Lordegan in southwestern Iran. A further three deaths were reported in Azna and another in Kouhdasht, both in central Iran. “Some protesters began throwing stones at the city’s administrative buildings, including the provincial governor’s office, the mosque, the Martyrs Foundation, the town hall and banks,” Fars reported of protests in Lordegan, adding that police had responded with tear gas.

With things on edge, and as Tehran leaders remain under pressure from the West, even the instance of a simple industrial accident - if this narrative indeed proves accurate, comes at the worst of moments.