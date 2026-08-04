Huge Uptick In Israeli Airstrikes On Gaza Since Trump Hailed 'Historic' Hamas Deal

Middle East regional media has reported a huge uptick in Israeli military attacks in the Gaza Strip since President Trump announced a "historic" agreement which Hamas finally signed on to.

The agreement would result in a phased complete disarmament of Hamas and the handing over of governance to newly proposed National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) - a body designed to replace both Hamas and the Palestinian Authority.

However, fighting has persisted, with Al Jazeera reporting that at least 19 Palestinians killed on Saturday in Israeli attacks and that the total deal toll from the weekend is now 26 people, including women and children.

via Euro-Med Monitor

Israel continues to express skepticism in the face of Washington's recent optimism:

Despite Hamas agreeing to a phased disarmament, Israel’s government says it has “serious security concerns” about the plan, and there has been strong resistance from Israeli politicians to the deal. The continued bombardment of Gaza, contributing to Israel’s continued breaches of October’s “ceasefire” agreement, will likely threaten Trump’s peace plan and exacerbate the already dire humanitarian situation for Palestinians in the enclave.

Reuters had on Sunday reported an entire day of fresh IDF bombardment on Gaza.

"Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza for a second straight day on Sunday, killing at least 18 Palestinians, medics said, ​despite U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a breakthrough in efforts to implement last year's ceasefire agreement," Reuters wrote.

"From dawn, Israeli warplanes hit Gaza City in the north, the central city of Deir ‌al-Balah and the southern area of Khan Younis, causing the biggest daily death toll in weeks, according to Palestinian health officials," it added.

Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen issued the Netanyahu government's view on Sunday: "In the deal we signed with the United States, our stance is that Hamas must be dismantled. This is the first thing ⁠that must happen."

Cohen expressed that Israeli is "very skeptical" that Hamas would actually disarm. And PM Netanyahu's office said: "The most important concern for Israel is that nothing can happen ​before Hamas completely and truly disarms."c

So while the US and regional leaders are busy celebrating and hailing the plan, the proverbial devil will be in the details and in the process - and needless to say a lot could go wrong.

⭕️ 🇵🇸 NEW: The US-led Board of Peace claims Israeli withdrawal comes only after Hamas fully disarms. Its own published roadmap says otherwise.



In a statement Monday after its envoy Nickolay Mladenov met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the US-led Board of Peace… https://t.co/YerdKpo1Yc — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) August 3, 2026

On pro-Palestinian advocate and author worries that Gaza will continue to be destroyed, but that international coverage and cameras have in effect moved on: "There was a time when every explosion in Gaza flashed across my phone – horrible images of children being pulled from rubble, medical workers trying to help patients as the hospital itself gets bombed, and families howling in grief as Israeli bombs obliterated entire Palestinian lineages," Vijay Prashad observes.

Prashad adds: "Israel’s attacks continue as families flee from one temporary shelter to another and children search through shattered concrete for fragments of lives they once knew. But the world’s attention has shifted elsewhere as the genocide has become routine. We have become comfortably numb."