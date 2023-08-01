Hungarian Foreign Minister Says EU Expects To Fund War In Ukraine For Another Four Years

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has claimed that the member countries of the European Union are expecting to fund the war in Ukraine for at least another four years at a cost of €5 billion per year.

In a video posted online, Szijjártó states “The European Union thinks that there will be war in Ukraine for another four years. How many people will die in four years? How many Hungarians will die in four years? And how much more devastation will be created in four years that someone will then have to repair?”

The comments prompted Slovakian Foreign Minister Miroslav Wlachovský to respond “Dear Péter, please do not tell what other people think before you ask them. EU consists of 27 countries. I don’t recall any debate when we said the war will continue for 4 years. War can stop tomorrow. EU is not a problem, Russia is a problem.”

Wlachovský added “Russians, go home! Let there be peace! 1956,” referring to the year that there was an anti-Soviet uprising in Hungary.

Wlachovský’s post then prompted Hungarian Minister of State Tamás Menczer to respond “Minister Wlachovsky either has a bad short-term memory — and this is a benign assumption — or he is lying.”

Menczer further noted that EU foreign ministers agreed at their last meeting to propose financing arms shipments to Ukraine for the next four years at a combined cost of €20 billion.

“The Slovak foreign minister did not oppose the proposal,” Menczer continued, then posing the question “If there will be no war in the next four years, why should there be financing for arms supplies?”

“The Hungarian position is unchanged: We want an immediate ceasefire and peace,” Menczer concluded.

Who knows how much more the U.S. will send to Ukraine in that time.

This comes as Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky commented last week that “As long as the war continues, nothing can be enough,” despite Ukraine having received an estimated €165 billion ($185.6 billion) from Western nations, including the U.S.

