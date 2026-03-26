Hungary To Halt Gas Deliveries To Ukraine Over Its Energy 'Blackmail': Orban

Hungary is moving to choke off gas flows to Ukraine, escalating an energy standoff after Kiev halted Russian oil transit via the Druzhba pipeline.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban in a fresh social media video address reiterated that Ukraine has blocked the Soviet-era route for a month, and he newly warned: "As long as Ukraine does not provide oil, it will not receive gas from Hungary," according to a translation.

via Reuters

Orban added that diverted supplies will be stockpiled domestically, filling up the country's own reserves, arguing the move is justified as Ukraine "is also attacking the southern gas pipeline that supplies Hungary," referring to the TurkStream corridor.

Framing the dispute as an energy security battle, Orban declared: "We will defend Hungary’s energy security, the protected petrol price, and the reduced gas prices" - adding Hungary has so far "successfully defend against Ukrainian blackmail."

Orbán further called the Russian oil stoppage "Ukrainian blackmail". According to more from The Associated Press:

There was no immediate comment from Kyiv and a Hungarian government spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment by The Associated Press. Ukraine imports a major portion of its gas needs through Hungary, amounting to around 45% of all gas imports last year, according to Ukrainian energy consultancy EXPRO. That number dropped to 38% by January.

This comes amid inter-EU turmoil and growing Brussels distrust of and anger toward Budapest:

The EU is limiting the flow of confidential material to Hungary and leaders are meeting in smaller groups — as Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned of long-standing suspicions Viktor Orbán’s government is sharing information with Russia. But there will not be any formal EU response to a fresh set of allegations because of the possible impact on the Hungarian election on April 12, according to five European diplomats and officials who told POLITICO they were concerned about the risk of Budapest leaking sensitive information to the Kremlin.

Last week Orban had made clear this week that Hungary will block all EU summit decisions in Ukraine's favor until oil Russian flows resume.

"We would like to get the oil, which is ours, from the Ukrainians, which is now blocked by the Ukrainians, I did not support any kind of decision here, which is in favor of Ukraine ... [as long as] the Hungarians are not able to get the oil which belong to us," Orbán stated.

Orban has already blocked a proposed €90 billion ($103 billion) loan for Ukraine as well as efforts to slap new sanctions on Moscow, despite the pleadings, pressure, and interventions from other EU leaders.

"I will never support any kind of decision here which is in favor of Ukraine," Orbán made clear at an EU meeting Thursday. "The Hungarian position is very simple. We are ready to support Ukraine when we get our oil, which is blocked by them," Orbán underscored further.