Hungary Informs Putin "Preparations Are In Full Swing" To Host Summit With Trump

Hungary has announced that "preparations are in full swing" for a big anticipated near-future summit between Presidents Trump and Putin, following their Thursday lengthy 'positive' phone call.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that Budapest is ready and willing to host the meeting, which would be the second of Trump's administration since the Alaska bilateral summit, calling it "great news for the peace-loving people of the world” and describing Hungary as an "island of peace."

No date was given, but it was concluded in the phone call that the aim of a future Budapest meeting would be to "bring this 'inglorious' War, between Russia and Ukraine, to an end," according to Trump's words on Truth Social.

This immediately raised questions among some pundits over how Putin would be allowed to travel to Hungary, given he's facing an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC). This has impacted the Russian leader's ability to fly into or even over some European countries.

But Hungary has assured Putin can enter the country for such a summit, it's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto made clear on Friday. It is also clear that Hungary is eager to be in the spotlight as a potential peace-broker related to the Ukraine war.

Orban has long criticized EU and NATO policy regarding Moscow, and has alongside Slovakia continued to resist cutting dependency on Russian energy imports.

All of this has led to an important Friday phone call between the Hungarian and Russian leaders, conveyed in state media as follows:

Peskov did not disclose the details of the Putin-Orban call, but stated that the Kremlin will soon provide more information about the discussions. The Kremlin’s press service noted that during the call, the Hungarian leader expressed a willingness to provide all the conditions for holding the Russia-US summit in Budapest. The press service also stated that Putin had informed Orban about the main content of his recent conversation with Trump. According to the Russian leader, Moscow expects to discuss with the US the roadmap towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict, “with a view of holding a future Russian-American summit in the Hungarian capital.”

But much could be determined based on Ukrainian President Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House Friday, given there's anticipation that the US could announce Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine.

🇪🇺🇭🇺 EU ELITES FUMING: TRUMP–PUTIN TO MEET IN BUDAPEST IN HISTORIC SUMMIT



Putin’s first EU visit since the Ukraine war won’t be to Brussels, Berlin, or Paris, it’ll be to*Budapest.



And the host? Viktor Orbán, the man EU elites love to hate.



For years, Brussels has smeared… https://t.co/LUkzwXDDHh pic.twitter.com/VEcmFHAJSY — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 16, 2025

This could certainly put any forward diplomatic momentum between Trump and Putin on hold once again. No one expects, however, that a limited number of long-range US missiles to be an ultimate game-changer in the war, but it could potentially devastate key targets in Moscow, for example.