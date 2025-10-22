Hungary 'Safest Country In Europe' Thanks To Viktor Orbán, Says Foreign Minister Ahead Of Peace Talks

Authored by Thomas Brooke via Remix News,

Hungary is now the safest country in Europe because of Viktor Orbán’s leadership and its commitment to diplomacy over war, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó declared on Sunday, announcing that Budapest is preparing to host a peace summit agreed by the American and Russian presidents.

Szijjártó said Hungary is “the most vocal European member of the international peace camp” and praised Orbán as the only European leader who has maintained “mutual respect” and cooperation with both Washington and Moscow through the war in Ukraine.

He said that from the very beginning of the Russian invasion, Hungary had offered to act as a mediator and is now ready to host a summit aimed at ending the conflict.

“We have just reached the point where the American and Russian presidents have agreed that the peace summit will be held in Budapest,” Szijjártó said. He echoed Orbán’s description of Hungary as “an island of peace,” contrasting this with what he described as “war policies” pursued by almost all other EU member states except Slovakia and Hungary.

“Brussels is preparing for war; it wants to arm Ukraine, wants to finance Ukraine with the money of the European people, while Hungary is organizing a peace summit. That is the difference,” he added.

The minister said Budapest had already been mentioned as a possible venue during preparations for a previous summit in Alaska. Orbán recently spoke with Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, and Hungarian officials have held talks with U.S. and Russian diplomats. Preparatory meetings will now be organized, after which the summit’s agenda and date will be finalized, Szijjártó said.

Rejecting accusations that Hungary had isolated itself, he argued the opposite was true: "The European Union has isolated itself from the world’s most powerful political players.”

He accused Brussels of alienating itself from the United States through hostility toward Trump, from China by calling it a “systemic rival” and imposing tariffs on Chinese electric cars, from Russia through sanctions and soaring energy costs, and from Africa by attaching “gender-mad conditions” to trade cooperation.

Szijjártó also accused European politicians of trying to block peace efforts.

“We can be sure that the vast majority of European Union politicians will do everything in the coming weeks or days to prevent this summit from taking place, because if the summit takes place, it offers a chance for peace, and they are interested in prolonging the war,” he said.

