Hungary Sues European Commission Over €1 Million-A-Day Migrant Fine

Authored by Thomas Brooke via Remix News,

The Hungarian government has launched a legal challenge against the European Commission’s decision to impose a daily €1 million fine over the country’s refusal to accept illegal migrants. György Bakondi, the chief security advisor to Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, announced on Wednesday that Budapest will file a lawsuit with the European Court of Justice.

Appearing on TV2’s “Mokka” program, Bakondi said Hungary will not comply with the European Union’s new Migration Pact, which he described as “a clear call for illegal immigrants to be allowed in.” He emphasized that Hungary remains committed to its sovereignty and national security, and refuses to be pressured into taking in individuals who entered the bloc unlawfully.

The lawsuit will be led by a team of lawyers with what Bakondi called “a serious reputation,” including two former members of the European Court of Justice.

Hungary’s resistance to EU migration policy is not new. In 2015, the country faced a surge of more than 400,000 illegal border crossings within two months. In response, the government implemented border fences and legal restrictions to halt the flow. Officials credited these measures with preventing the emergence of terrorist threats, no-go zones, and the overburdening of public services.

In a national referendum in 2016, 98 percent of those who voted rejected the proposal to allow the European Union to mandate the obligatory resettlement of non-Hungarian citizens into Hungary without parliamentary approval. The referendum had a 44 percent turnout, under the 50 percent threshold required to be considered valid.

The Orbán administration had already signaled its intent to take legal action against Brussels back in December, setting aside 600 million forints (approximately €1.5 million) to fund the court battle.

Hungary has consistently pushed for a rethinking of the EU’s asylum policy, including relocating asylum processing to centers outside of EU territory. Orbán reiterated this stance on Monday during a speech at a Patriots for Europe rally in France.

🇭🇺 @PM_ViktorOrban: "What is happening is not migration. It's an organized exchange of people to replace Europe's cultural base.



"For us, €1 million a day is a lot of money, but we'd rather pay than let anyone in illegally. It's the best investment for the future." pic.twitter.com/AZi3Yqqfl8 — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) June 9, 2025

“What is happening is not migration,” he said. “It’s an organized exchange of people to replace Europe’s cultural base. For us, €1 million a day is a lot of money, but we’d rather pay than let anyone in illegally. It’s the best investment for the future.”

The European Commission has not yet publicly responded to the lawsuit.

Read more here...