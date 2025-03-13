'I $hit You Not': Rainforest Decimated To Build Mega Road For UN Climate Change Summit

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

Tens of thousands of acres of Amazon rainforest is being cleared in order to construct a four lane highway so that global elites can drive to the COP30 Climate Summit after disembarking from their private jets.

Yes, really.

The BBC reports that the huge road is to be built connecting to the Brazilian city of Belém ahead of the UN Conference in November.

I shit you not, a new four-lane highway is being built that cuts through tens of thousands of acres of protected Amazon rainforest for the COP30 climate summit in the Brazilian city of Belém. pic.twitter.com/GTmyeONbsz — Champagne Joshi (@JoshWalkos) March 12, 2025

The report states that the highway is being green lit in order to alleviate traffic to the city, which is set to host in excess of 50,000 people at the Summit.

The report further notes:

Along the partially built road, lush rainforest towers on either side – a reminder of what was once there. Logs are piled high in the cleared land which stretches more than 13km (8 miles) through the rainforest into Belém.

Diggers and machines carve through the forest floor, paving over wetland to surface the road which will cut through a protected area.

The report explains that highway is one of scores of projects being undertaken to “prepare” and “modernise” the city, with the state government infrastructure secretary saying it will “serve people for COP30 in the best possible way”.

It’s totally insane. Elites are destroying the environment so they can have a conference about climate change. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 12, 2025

But fret not, ‘animal crossings’ will be placed on the highway, so the critters (who now have no homes) can cross it, and solar lighting will be used.

Of course, the very same world ‘leaders’ who lecture everyday people about their carbon footprints and suggest eating lab grown meat instead of the real thing will fly in on private jets and then hop in their SUVs to travel down the new highway, all in the name of saving the planet.

It’s okay, they bought some extra carbon tax credits — Austin Grantham (@UncleNachoDog) March 12, 2025

As we’ve previously highlighted, this seems to be a running theme with this particular summit, despite the fact that everyone attending it could simply do so virtually, preventing thousands of tons of CO2 emissions that they’re always complaining about.

‘Four hundred private jets have flown into Glasgow. Four hundred.’



Colin Brazier gives his take on Cop26, saying ‘here we are looking at the people who want us to have less, having more.’ pic.twitter.com/lVhF4Mp1I9 — GB News (@GBNEWS) November 2, 2021

💥HYPOCRISY alert 💥



3 separate private jets for King, Cameron & Sunak to travel to COP 28….. to tell us how to save emissions…



But 2 yrs ago, COP 26 they said two minutes to midnight and doom…



Maybe its a scam🤔 pic.twitter.com/E22k41eP3U — Richard Tice MP 🇬🇧 (@TiceRichard) November 29, 2023

Over 1000 private jets have landed at #Cop28 to discuss how to reduce YOUR carbon footprint. If they truly believed CO2 is the main driver of ‘global warming’, they’d have held the meeting online. Think about it. pic.twitter.com/w40orolAwd — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) December 3, 2023

Sir @Keir_Starmer has criticised @RishiSunak for taking private jets. But it has just been revealed at COP 28 that he & 3 staffers took a private jet between Dubai & Doha for the COP 28 conference, costing the taxpayer £25,508.



He also spent £765 on car travel.… pic.twitter.com/bxWBTfYtMR — David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) January 13, 2024

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.