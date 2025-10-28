Iceland Is The World's Most Peaceful Country
Today, Western and Central Europe stand as the most peaceful region in the world.
This comes at a time when global conflict deaths have reached a 25-year high, and 106 countries have become more militarized over the past two years—reversing two decades of decline. Meanwhile, the successful resolution of conflicts has fallen to its lowest level in 50 years.
The graphic below, via Visual Capitalist's Dorothy Neufeld, shows how peaceful countries are in 2025, based on the IEP’s Global Peace Index 2025.
Methodology
For the analysis, the IEP used 23 equal-weighted indicators to assess the stability countries, including:
Deaths from internal conflict
Violent demonstrations
Perceptions of criminality
Terrorism impact
Safety and security
Overall, 99.7% of the global population was covered across 163 countries and territories.
The Global Peace Index Rankings
Below, we show each country’s peacefulness rankings in 2025:
|Rank
|Country
|Global Peace Index Score 2025
|Category
|1
|🇮🇸 Iceland
|1.10
|Very High
|2
|🇮🇪 Ireland
|1.26
|Very High
|3
|🇳🇿 New Zealand
|1.28
|Very High
|4
|🇦🇹 Austria
|1.29
|Very High
|5
|🇨🇭 Switzerland
|1.29
|Very High
|6
|🇸🇬 Singapore
|1.36
|Very High
|7
|🇵🇹 Portugal
|1.37
|Very High
|8
|🇩🇰 Denmark
|1.39
|Very High
|9
|🇸🇮 Slovenia
|1.41
|Very High
|10
|🇫🇮 Finland
|1.42
|Very High
|11
|🇨🇿 Czechia
|1.44
|Very High
|12
|🇯🇵 Japan
|1.44
|Very High
|13
|🇲🇾 Malaysia
|1.47
|High
|14
|🇳🇱 Netherlands
|1.49
|High
|14
|🇨🇦 Canada
|1.49
|High
|16
|🇧🇪 Belgium
|1.49
|High
|17
|🇭🇺 Hungary
|1.50
|High
|18
|🇦🇺 Australia
|1.51
|High
|19
|🇭🇷 Croatia
|1.52
|High
|20
|🇩🇪 Germany
|1.53
|High
|21
|🇧🇹 Bhutan
|1.54
|High
|22
|🇱🇻 Latvia
|1.56
|High
|22
|🇱🇹 Lithuania
|1.56
|High
|24
|🇪🇪 Estonia
|1.56
|High
|25
|🇪🇸 Spain
|1.58
|High
|26
|🇲🇺 Mauritius
|1.59
|High
|27
|🇶🇦 Qatar
|1.59
|High
|28
|🇸🇰 Slovakia
|1.61
|High
|29
|🇧🇬 Bulgaria
|1.61
|High
|30
|🇬🇧 United Kingdom
|1.63
|High
|31
|🇰🇼 Kuwait
|1.64
|High
|32
|🇳🇴 Norway
|1.64
|High
|33
|🇮🇹 Italy
|1.66
|High
|34
|🇲🇪 Montenegro
|1.69
|High
|35
|🇸🇪 Sweden
|1.71
|High
|36
|🇵🇱 Poland
|1.71
|High
|37
|🇲🇳 Mongolia
|1.72
|High
|38
|🇷🇴 Romania
|1.72
|High
|38
|🇻🇳 Vietnam
|1.72
|High
|40
|🇹🇼 Taiwan
|1.73
|High
|41
|🇰🇷 South Korea
|1.74
|High
|42
|🇴🇲 Oman
|1.74
|High
|43
|🇧🇼 Botswana
|1.74
|High
|44
|🇹🇱 Timor-Leste
|1.76
|High
|45
|🇬🇷 Greece
|1.76
|High
|46
|🇦🇷 Argentina
|1.77
|High
|47
|🇱🇦 Laos
|1.78
|High
|48
|🇺🇾 Uruguay
|1.78
|High
|49
|🇮🇩 Indonesia
|1.79
|High
|50
|🇳🇦 Namibia
|1.79
|High
|51
|🇲🇰 North Macedonia
|1.80
|High
|52
|🇦🇱 Albania
|1.81
|High
|52
|🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates
|1.81
|High
|54
|🇨🇷 Costa Rica
|1.84
|High
|55
|🇬🇲 The Gambia
|1.86
|High
|56
|🇰🇿 Kazakhstan
|1.88
|High
|57
|🇸🇱 Sierra Leone
|1.89
|High
|58
|🇦🇲 Armenia
|1.89
|High
|59
|🇲🇬 Madagascar
|1.90
|High
|59
|🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina
|1.90
|High
|61
|🇬🇭 Ghana
|1.90
|High
|62
|🇨🇱 Chile
|1.90
|High
|63
|🇽🇰 Kosovo
|1.91
|Medium
|64
|🇷🇸 Serbia
|1.91
|Medium
|64
|🇿🇲 Zambia
|1.91
|Medium
|66
|🇲🇩 Moldova
|1.92
|Medium
|67
|🇺🇿 Uzbekistan
|1.93
|Medium
|68
|🇨🇾 Cyprus
|1.93
|Medium
|69
|🇸🇳 Senegal
|1.94
|Medium
|70
|🇱🇷 Liberia
|1.94
|Medium
|71
|🇲🇼 Malawi
|1.96
|Medium
|72
|🇯🇴 Jordan
|1.96
|Medium
|73
|🇹🇿 Tanzania
|1.97
|Medium
|74
|🇫🇷 France
|1.97
|Medium
|75
|🇵🇾 Paraguay
|1.98
|Medium
|76
|🇳🇵 Nepal
|1.99
|Medium
|76
|🇦🇴 Angola
|1.99
|Medium
|78
|🇰🇬 Kyrgyz Republic
|1.99
|Medium
|79
|🇹🇯 Tajikistan
|2.00
|Medium
|79
|🇩🇴 Dominican Republic
|2.00
|Medium
|81
|🇹🇳 Tunisia
|2.00
|Medium
|82
|🇬🇶 Equatorial Guinea
|2.00
|Medium
|83
|🇧🇴 Bolivia
|2.01
|Medium
|84
|🇵🇦 Panama
|2.01
|Medium
|85
|🇲🇦 Morocco
|2.01
|Medium
|86
|🇹🇭 Thailand
|2.02
|Medium
|87
|🇰🇭 Cambodia
|2.02
|Medium
|87
|🇹🇲 Turkmenistan
|2.02
|Medium
|89
|🇹🇹 Trinidad and Tobago
|2.02
|Medium
|90
|🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia
|2.04
|Medium
|91
|🇷🇼 Rwanda
|2.04
|Medium
|92
|🇩🇿 Algeria
|2.04
|Medium
|93
|🇯🇲 Jamaica
|2.05
|Medium
|94
|🇨🇮 Côte d’Ivoire
|2.07
|Medium
|95
|🇦🇿 Azerbaijan
|2.07
|Medium
|96
|🇵🇪 Peru
|2.07
|Medium
|97
|🇱🇰 Sri Lanka
|2.08
|Medium
|98
|🇨🇳 China
|2.09
|Medium
|99
|🇸🇿 Eswatini
|2.09
|Medium
|100
|🇧🇭 Bahrain
|2.10
|Medium
|101
|🇬🇼 Guinea-Bissau
|2.11
|Medium
|102
|🇨🇺 Cuba
|2.12
|Medium
|103
|🇨🇬 Republic of the Congo
|2.13
|Medium
|104
|🇸🇻 El Salvador
|2.14
|Medium
|105
|🇵🇭 Philippines
|2.15
|Medium
|106
|🇬🇾 Guyana
|2.15
|Medium
|107
|🇪🇬 Egypt
|2.16
|Medium
|108
|🇬🇹 Guatemala
|2.17
|Medium
|109
|🇬🇪 Georgia
|2.19
|Medium
|110
|🇲🇷 Mauritania
|2.20
|Medium
|111
|🇳🇮 Nicaragua
|2.21
|Medium
|112
|🇧🇯 Benin
|2.21
|Medium
|113
|🇺🇬 Uganda
|2.22
|Medium
|114
|🇿🇼 Zimbabwe
|2.22
|Medium
|115
|🇮🇳 India
|2.23
|Medium
|116
|🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea
|2.23
|Medium
|117
|🇬🇦 Gabon
|2.24
|Medium
|118
|🇬🇳 Guinea
|2.25
|Medium
|119
|🇱🇸 Lesotho
|2.27
|Medium
|119
|🇧🇾 Belarus
|2.27
|Medium
|121
|🇲🇿 Mozambique
|2.27
|Medium
|122
|🇩🇯 Djibouti
|2.28
|Medium
|123
|🇧🇩 Bangladesh
|2.32
|Medium
|124
|🇿🇦 South Africa
|2.35
|Medium
|124
|🇭🇳 Honduras
|2.35
|Medium
|126
|🇹🇬 Togo
|2.38
|Low
|127
|🇰🇪 Kenya
|2.39
|Low
|128
|🇺🇸 United States of America
|2.44
|Low
|129
|🇪🇨 Ecuador
|2.46
|Low
|130
|🇧🇷 Brazil
|2.47
|Low
|131
|🇱🇾 Libya
|2.48
|Low
|132
|🇪🇷 Eritrea
|2.54
|Low
|133
|🇧🇮 Burundi
|2.57
|Low
|134
|🇹🇩 Chad
|2.59
|Low
|135
|🇲🇽 Mexico
|2.64
|Low
|136
|🇱🇧 Lebanon
|2.67
|Low
|137
|🇨🇲 Cameroon
|2.68
|Low
|138
|🇪🇹 Ethiopia
|2.69
|Low
|139
|🇻🇪 Venezuela
|2.69
|Low
|140
|🇨🇴 Colombia
|2.70
|Low
|141
|🇭🇹 Haiti
|2.73
|Low
|142
|🇮🇷 Iran
|2.75
|Low
|143
|🇳🇪 Niger
|2.76
|Low
|144
|🇵🇰 Pakistan
|2.80
|Low
|145
|🇵🇸 Palestine
|2.81
|Low
|146
|🇹🇷 Türkiye
|2.85
|Low
|147
|🇮🇶 Iraq
|2.86
|Low
|148
|🇳🇬 Nigeria
|2.87
|Low
|149
|🇰🇵 North Korea
|2.91
|Very Low
|150
|🇨🇫 Central African Republic
|2.91
|Very Low
|151
|🇸🇴 Somalia
|2.98
|Very Low
|152
|🇧🇫 Burkina Faso
|3.02
|Very Low
|153
|🇲🇲 Myanmar
|3.05
|Very Low
|154
|🇲🇱 Mali
|3.06
|Very Low
|155
|🇮🇱 Israel
|3.11
|Very Low
|156
|🇸🇸 South Sudan
|3.12
|Very Low
|157
|🇸🇾 Syria
|3.18
|Very Low
|158
|🇦🇫 Afghanistan
|3.23
|Very Low
|159
|🇾🇪 Yemen
|3.26
|Very Low
|160
|🇨🇩 Democratic Republic of the Congo
|3.29
|Very Low
|161
|🇸🇩 Sudan
|3.32
|Very Low
|162
|🇺🇦 Ukraine
|3.43
|Very Low
|163
|🇷🇺 Russia
|3.44
|Very Low
Ranking in first is Iceland, leading the global scoreboard for the last 17 consecutive years.
Overall, just 12 countries fell into the “Very High” category, with nine of these located in Western and Central Europe. Among the key outliers are New Zealand (#3), Singapore (#5), and Japan (#12).
By contrast, Russia ranks in last place, seeing one of the largest deteriorations in peace over the year. It is followed by Ukraine and Sudan, while Israel ranked 155th, and Palestine stood at 145th.
To learn more about this topic, check out this graphic on the state of democracy around the world.