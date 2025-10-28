print-icon
Iceland Is The World's Most Peaceful Country

Today, Western and Central Europe stand as the most peaceful region in the world.

This comes at a time when global conflict deaths have reached a 25-year high, and 106 countries have become more militarized over the past two years—reversing two decades of decline. Meanwhile, the successful resolution of conflicts has fallen to its lowest level in 50 years.

The graphic below, via Visual Capitalist's Dorothy Neufeld, shows how peaceful countries are in 2025, based on the IEP’s Global Peace Index 2025.

Methodology

For the analysis, the IEP used 23 equal-weighted indicators to assess the stability countries, including:

  • Deaths from internal conflict

  • Violent demonstrations

  • Perceptions of criminality

  • Terrorism impact

  • Safety and security

Overall, 99.7% of the global population was covered across 163 countries and territories.

The Global Peace Index Rankings

Below, we show each country’s peacefulness rankings in 2025:

RankCountryGlobal Peace Index Score 2025Category
1🇮🇸 Iceland1.10Very High
2🇮🇪 Ireland1.26Very High
3🇳🇿 New Zealand1.28Very High
4🇦🇹 Austria1.29Very High
5🇨🇭 Switzerland1.29Very High
6🇸🇬 Singapore1.36Very High
7🇵🇹 Portugal1.37Very High
8🇩🇰 Denmark1.39Very High
9🇸🇮 Slovenia1.41Very High
10🇫🇮 Finland1.42Very High
11🇨🇿 Czechia1.44Very High
12🇯🇵 Japan1.44Very High
13🇲🇾 Malaysia1.47High
14🇳🇱 Netherlands1.49High
14🇨🇦 Canada1.49High
16🇧🇪 Belgium1.49High
17🇭🇺 Hungary1.50High
18🇦🇺 Australia1.51High
19🇭🇷 Croatia1.52High
20🇩🇪 Germany1.53High
21🇧🇹 Bhutan1.54High
22🇱🇻 Latvia1.56High
22🇱🇹 Lithuania1.56High
24🇪🇪 Estonia1.56High
25🇪🇸 Spain1.58High
26🇲🇺 Mauritius1.59High
27🇶🇦 Qatar1.59High
28🇸🇰 Slovakia1.61High
29🇧🇬 Bulgaria1.61High
30🇬🇧 United Kingdom1.63High
31🇰🇼 Kuwait1.64High
32🇳🇴 Norway1.64High
33🇮🇹 Italy1.66High
34🇲🇪 Montenegro1.69High
35🇸🇪 Sweden1.71High
36🇵🇱 Poland1.71High
37🇲🇳 Mongolia1.72High
38🇷🇴 Romania1.72High
38🇻🇳 Vietnam1.72High
40🇹🇼 Taiwan1.73High
41🇰🇷 South Korea1.74High
42🇴🇲 Oman1.74High
43🇧🇼 Botswana1.74High
44🇹🇱 Timor-Leste1.76High
45🇬🇷 Greece1.76High
46🇦🇷 Argentina1.77High
47🇱🇦 Laos1.78High
48🇺🇾 Uruguay1.78High
49🇮🇩 Indonesia1.79High
50🇳🇦 Namibia1.79High
51🇲🇰 North Macedonia1.80High
52🇦🇱 Albania1.81High
52🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates1.81High
54🇨🇷 Costa Rica1.84High
55🇬🇲 The Gambia1.86High
56🇰🇿 Kazakhstan1.88High
57🇸🇱 Sierra Leone1.89High
58🇦🇲 Armenia1.89High
59🇲🇬 Madagascar1.90High
59🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina1.90High
61🇬🇭 Ghana1.90High
62🇨🇱 Chile1.90High
63🇽🇰 Kosovo1.91Medium
64🇷🇸 Serbia1.91Medium
64🇿🇲 Zambia1.91Medium
66🇲🇩 Moldova1.92Medium
67🇺🇿 Uzbekistan1.93Medium
68🇨🇾 Cyprus1.93Medium
69🇸🇳 Senegal1.94Medium
70🇱🇷 Liberia1.94Medium
71🇲🇼 Malawi1.96Medium
72🇯🇴 Jordan1.96Medium
73🇹🇿 Tanzania1.97Medium
74🇫🇷 France1.97Medium
75🇵🇾 Paraguay1.98Medium
76🇳🇵 Nepal1.99Medium
76🇦🇴 Angola1.99Medium
78🇰🇬 Kyrgyz Republic1.99Medium
79🇹🇯 Tajikistan2.00Medium
79🇩🇴 Dominican Republic2.00Medium
81🇹🇳 Tunisia2.00Medium
82🇬🇶 Equatorial Guinea2.00Medium
83🇧🇴 Bolivia2.01Medium
84🇵🇦 Panama2.01Medium
85🇲🇦 Morocco2.01Medium
86🇹🇭 Thailand2.02Medium
87🇰🇭 Cambodia2.02Medium
87🇹🇲 Turkmenistan2.02Medium
89🇹🇹 Trinidad and Tobago2.02Medium
90🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia2.04Medium
91🇷🇼 Rwanda2.04Medium
92🇩🇿 Algeria2.04Medium
93🇯🇲 Jamaica2.05Medium
94🇨🇮 Côte d’Ivoire2.07Medium
95🇦🇿 Azerbaijan2.07Medium
96🇵🇪 Peru2.07Medium
97🇱🇰 Sri Lanka2.08Medium
98🇨🇳 China2.09Medium
99🇸🇿 Eswatini2.09Medium
100🇧🇭 Bahrain2.10Medium
101🇬🇼 Guinea-Bissau2.11Medium
102🇨🇺 Cuba2.12Medium
103🇨🇬 Republic of the Congo2.13Medium
104🇸🇻 El Salvador2.14Medium
105🇵🇭 Philippines2.15Medium
106🇬🇾 Guyana2.15Medium
107🇪🇬 Egypt2.16Medium
108🇬🇹 Guatemala2.17Medium
109🇬🇪 Georgia2.19Medium
110🇲🇷 Mauritania2.20Medium
111🇳🇮 Nicaragua2.21Medium
112🇧🇯 Benin2.21Medium
113🇺🇬 Uganda2.22Medium
114🇿🇼 Zimbabwe2.22Medium
115🇮🇳 India2.23Medium
116🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea2.23Medium
117🇬🇦 Gabon2.24Medium
118🇬🇳 Guinea2.25Medium
119🇱🇸 Lesotho2.27Medium
119🇧🇾 Belarus2.27Medium
121🇲🇿 Mozambique2.27Medium
122🇩🇯 Djibouti2.28Medium
123🇧🇩 Bangladesh2.32Medium
124🇿🇦 South Africa2.35Medium
124🇭🇳 Honduras2.35Medium
126🇹🇬 Togo2.38Low
127🇰🇪 Kenya2.39Low
128🇺🇸 United States of America2.44Low
129🇪🇨 Ecuador2.46Low
130🇧🇷 Brazil2.47Low
131🇱🇾 Libya2.48Low
132🇪🇷 Eritrea2.54Low
133🇧🇮 Burundi2.57Low
134🇹🇩 Chad2.59Low
135🇲🇽 Mexico2.64Low
136🇱🇧 Lebanon2.67Low
137🇨🇲 Cameroon2.68Low
138🇪🇹 Ethiopia2.69Low
139🇻🇪 Venezuela2.69Low
140🇨🇴 Colombia2.70Low
141🇭🇹 Haiti2.73Low
142🇮🇷 Iran2.75Low
143🇳🇪 Niger2.76Low
144🇵🇰 Pakistan2.80Low
145🇵🇸 Palestine2.81Low
146🇹🇷 Türkiye2.85Low
147🇮🇶 Iraq2.86Low
148🇳🇬 Nigeria2.87Low
149🇰🇵 North Korea2.91Very Low
150🇨🇫 Central African Republic2.91Very Low
151🇸🇴 Somalia2.98Very Low
152🇧🇫 Burkina Faso3.02Very Low
153🇲🇲 Myanmar3.05Very Low
154🇲🇱 Mali3.06Very Low
155🇮🇱 Israel3.11Very Low
156🇸🇸 South Sudan3.12Very Low
157🇸🇾 Syria3.18Very Low
158🇦🇫 Afghanistan3.23Very Low
159🇾🇪 Yemen3.26Very Low
160🇨🇩 Democratic Republic of the Congo3.29Very Low
161🇸🇩 Sudan3.32Very Low
162🇺🇦 Ukraine3.43Very Low
163🇷🇺 Russia3.44Very Low

Ranking in first is Iceland, leading the global scoreboard for the last 17 consecutive years.

Overall, just 12 countries fell into the “Very High” category, with nine of these located in Western and Central Europe. Among the key outliers are New Zealand (#3), Singapore (#5), and Japan (#12).

By contrast, Russia ranks in last place, seeing one of the largest deteriorations in peace over the year. It is followed by Ukraine and Sudan, while Israel ranked 155th, and Palestine stood at 145th.

To learn more about this topic, check out this graphic on the state of democracy around the world.

