Iceland Is The World's Most Peaceful Country

Today, Western and Central Europe stand as the most peaceful region in the world.

This comes at a time when global conflict deaths have reached a 25-year high, and 106 countries have become more militarized over the past two years—reversing two decades of decline. Meanwhile, the successful resolution of conflicts has fallen to its lowest level in 50 years.

The graphic below, via Visual Capitalist's Dorothy Neufeld, shows how peaceful countries are in 2025, based on the IEP’s Global Peace Index 2025.

Methodology

For the analysis, the IEP used 23 equal-weighted indicators to assess the stability countries, including:

Deaths from internal conflict

Violent demonstrations

Perceptions of criminality

Terrorism impact

Safety and security

Overall, 99.7% of the global population was covered across 163 countries and territories.

The Global Peace Index Rankings

Below, we show each country’s peacefulness rankings in 2025:

Rank Country Global Peace Index Score 2025 Category 1 🇮🇸 Iceland 1.10 Very High 2 🇮🇪 Ireland 1.26 Very High 3 🇳🇿 New Zealand 1.28 Very High 4 🇦🇹 Austria 1.29 Very High 5 🇨🇭 Switzerland 1.29 Very High 6 🇸🇬 Singapore 1.36 Very High 7 🇵🇹 Portugal 1.37 Very High 8 🇩🇰 Denmark 1.39 Very High 9 🇸🇮 Slovenia 1.41 Very High 10 🇫🇮 Finland 1.42 Very High 11 🇨🇿 Czechia 1.44 Very High 12 🇯🇵 Japan 1.44 Very High 13 🇲🇾 Malaysia 1.47 High 14 🇳🇱 Netherlands 1.49 High 14 🇨🇦 Canada 1.49 High 16 🇧🇪 Belgium 1.49 High 17 🇭🇺 Hungary 1.50 High 18 🇦🇺 Australia 1.51 High 19 🇭🇷 Croatia 1.52 High 20 🇩🇪 Germany 1.53 High 21 🇧🇹 Bhutan 1.54 High 22 🇱🇻 Latvia 1.56 High 22 🇱🇹 Lithuania 1.56 High 24 🇪🇪 Estonia 1.56 High 25 🇪🇸 Spain 1.58 High 26 🇲🇺 Mauritius 1.59 High 27 🇶🇦 Qatar 1.59 High 28 🇸🇰 Slovakia 1.61 High 29 🇧🇬 Bulgaria 1.61 High 30 🇬🇧 United Kingdom 1.63 High 31 🇰🇼 Kuwait 1.64 High 32 🇳🇴 Norway 1.64 High 33 🇮🇹 Italy 1.66 High 34 🇲🇪 Montenegro 1.69 High 35 🇸🇪 Sweden 1.71 High 36 🇵🇱 Poland 1.71 High 37 🇲🇳 Mongolia 1.72 High 38 🇷🇴 Romania 1.72 High 38 🇻🇳 Vietnam 1.72 High 40 🇹🇼 Taiwan 1.73 High 41 🇰🇷 South Korea 1.74 High 42 🇴🇲 Oman 1.74 High 43 🇧🇼 Botswana 1.74 High 44 🇹🇱 Timor-Leste 1.76 High 45 🇬🇷 Greece 1.76 High 46 🇦🇷 Argentina 1.77 High 47 🇱🇦 Laos 1.78 High 48 🇺🇾 Uruguay 1.78 High 49 🇮🇩 Indonesia 1.79 High 50 🇳🇦 Namibia 1.79 High 51 🇲🇰 North Macedonia 1.80 High 52 🇦🇱 Albania 1.81 High 52 🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates 1.81 High 54 🇨🇷 Costa Rica 1.84 High 55 🇬🇲 The Gambia 1.86 High 56 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan 1.88 High 57 🇸🇱 Sierra Leone 1.89 High 58 🇦🇲 Armenia 1.89 High 59 🇲🇬 Madagascar 1.90 High 59 🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1.90 High 61 🇬🇭 Ghana 1.90 High 62 🇨🇱 Chile 1.90 High 63 🇽🇰 Kosovo 1.91 Medium 64 🇷🇸 Serbia 1.91 Medium 64 🇿🇲 Zambia 1.91 Medium 66 🇲🇩 Moldova 1.92 Medium 67 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan 1.93 Medium 68 🇨🇾 Cyprus 1.93 Medium 69 🇸🇳 Senegal 1.94 Medium 70 🇱🇷 Liberia 1.94 Medium 71 🇲🇼 Malawi 1.96 Medium 72 🇯🇴 Jordan 1.96 Medium 73 🇹🇿 Tanzania 1.97 Medium 74 🇫🇷 France 1.97 Medium 75 🇵🇾 Paraguay 1.98 Medium 76 🇳🇵 Nepal 1.99 Medium 76 🇦🇴 Angola 1.99 Medium 78 🇰🇬 Kyrgyz Republic 1.99 Medium 79 🇹🇯 Tajikistan 2.00 Medium 79 🇩🇴 Dominican Republic 2.00 Medium 81 🇹🇳 Tunisia 2.00 Medium 82 🇬🇶 Equatorial Guinea 2.00 Medium 83 🇧🇴 Bolivia 2.01 Medium 84 🇵🇦 Panama 2.01 Medium 85 🇲🇦 Morocco 2.01 Medium 86 🇹🇭 Thailand 2.02 Medium 87 🇰🇭 Cambodia 2.02 Medium 87 🇹🇲 Turkmenistan 2.02 Medium 89 🇹🇹 Trinidad and Tobago 2.02 Medium 90 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia 2.04 Medium 91 🇷🇼 Rwanda 2.04 Medium 92 🇩🇿 Algeria 2.04 Medium 93 🇯🇲 Jamaica 2.05 Medium 94 🇨🇮 Côte d’Ivoire 2.07 Medium 95 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan 2.07 Medium 96 🇵🇪 Peru 2.07 Medium 97 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka 2.08 Medium 98 🇨🇳 China 2.09 Medium 99 🇸🇿 Eswatini 2.09 Medium 100 🇧🇭 Bahrain 2.10 Medium 101 🇬🇼 Guinea-Bissau 2.11 Medium 102 🇨🇺 Cuba 2.12 Medium 103 🇨🇬 Republic of the Congo 2.13 Medium 104 🇸🇻 El Salvador 2.14 Medium 105 🇵🇭 Philippines 2.15 Medium 106 🇬🇾 Guyana 2.15 Medium 107 🇪🇬 Egypt 2.16 Medium 108 🇬🇹 Guatemala 2.17 Medium 109 🇬🇪 Georgia 2.19 Medium 110 🇲🇷 Mauritania 2.20 Medium 111 🇳🇮 Nicaragua 2.21 Medium 112 🇧🇯 Benin 2.21 Medium 113 🇺🇬 Uganda 2.22 Medium 114 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe 2.22 Medium 115 🇮🇳 India 2.23 Medium 116 🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea 2.23 Medium 117 🇬🇦 Gabon 2.24 Medium 118 🇬🇳 Guinea 2.25 Medium 119 🇱🇸 Lesotho 2.27 Medium 119 🇧🇾 Belarus 2.27 Medium 121 🇲🇿 Mozambique 2.27 Medium 122 🇩🇯 Djibouti 2.28 Medium 123 🇧🇩 Bangladesh 2.32 Medium 124 🇿🇦 South Africa 2.35 Medium 124 🇭🇳 Honduras 2.35 Medium 126 🇹🇬 Togo 2.38 Low 127 🇰🇪 Kenya 2.39 Low 128 🇺🇸 United States of America 2.44 Low 129 🇪🇨 Ecuador 2.46 Low 130 🇧🇷 Brazil 2.47 Low 131 🇱🇾 Libya 2.48 Low 132 🇪🇷 Eritrea 2.54 Low 133 🇧🇮 Burundi 2.57 Low 134 🇹🇩 Chad 2.59 Low 135 🇲🇽 Mexico 2.64 Low 136 🇱🇧 Lebanon 2.67 Low 137 🇨🇲 Cameroon 2.68 Low 138 🇪🇹 Ethiopia 2.69 Low 139 🇻🇪 Venezuela 2.69 Low 140 🇨🇴 Colombia 2.70 Low 141 🇭🇹 Haiti 2.73 Low 142 🇮🇷 Iran 2.75 Low 143 🇳🇪 Niger 2.76 Low 144 🇵🇰 Pakistan 2.80 Low 145 🇵🇸 Palestine 2.81 Low 146 🇹🇷 Türkiye 2.85 Low 147 🇮🇶 Iraq 2.86 Low 148 🇳🇬 Nigeria 2.87 Low 149 🇰🇵 North Korea 2.91 Very Low 150 🇨🇫 Central African Republic 2.91 Very Low 151 🇸🇴 Somalia 2.98 Very Low 152 🇧🇫 Burkina Faso 3.02 Very Low 153 🇲🇲 Myanmar 3.05 Very Low 154 🇲🇱 Mali 3.06 Very Low 155 🇮🇱 Israel 3.11 Very Low 156 🇸🇸 South Sudan 3.12 Very Low 157 🇸🇾 Syria 3.18 Very Low 158 🇦🇫 Afghanistan 3.23 Very Low 159 🇾🇪 Yemen 3.26 Very Low 160 🇨🇩 Democratic Republic of the Congo 3.29 Very Low 161 🇸🇩 Sudan 3.32 Very Low 162 🇺🇦 Ukraine 3.43 Very Low 163 🇷🇺 Russia 3.44 Very Low

Ranking in first is Iceland, leading the global scoreboard for the last 17 consecutive years.

Overall, just 12 countries fell into the “Very High” category, with nine of these located in Western and Central Europe. Among the key outliers are New Zealand (#3), Singapore (#5), and Japan (#12).

By contrast, Russia ranks in last place, seeing one of the largest deteriorations in peace over the year. It is followed by Ukraine and Sudan, while Israel ranked 155th, and Palestine stood at 145th.

To learn more about this topic, check out this graphic on the state of democracy around the world.