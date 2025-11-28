Israeli Forces Accused Of Executing Unarmed Palestinians After They Surrendered

Members of the Israeli border police have been accused of executing two unarmed Palestinian men after they surrendered in the West Bank town of Jenin.

In the incident from Thursday caught on camera, two men can be seen emerging from a doorway of what appears to be a warehouse, lifting their shirts, before they were shot dead by the Israelis.

Two Palestinians were executed in Jenin after surrendering. None of the other soldiers flinched. Business as usual. The IDF rushed to announce an investigation, of course, it was caught on camera. pic.twitter.com/TrvaOfJQqV — Breaking the Silence (@BtSIsrael) November 27, 2025

The IDF says that the incident is under "review" - but claims that the two men were terrorists who had attacked them earlier. After gathering their bodies, the IDF says that the men were identified as Mahmoud Qassem Abdallah, 26, and Youssef Asasa, 37, and were "wanted individuals who had carried out terror activities, including hurling explosives and firing at security forces."

Mohamad Torokman/Reuters

"The forces entered the area, enclosed the structure in which the suspects were located and initiated a surrender procedure that lasted several hours," an IDF spokesman told the Telegraph. "Following the use of engineering tools on the structure, the two suspects exited.

"Following their exit, fire was directed toward the suspects. The incident is under review by the commanders on the ground and will be transferred to the relevant professional bodies."

Mohamad Torokman/Reuters

IDF chief of staff Gen Eyal Zamier has ordered an investigation into the incident, while a joint IDF and police statement claims that the pair were holed up in the building in an hours-long "surrender procedure."

Meanwhile, IDF-operated Israeli Army Radio reported that the men were shot dead after disobeying instructions.

"When the terrorists came out, we began to carry out security checks on them," the officers allegedly said. "We did not know if they were carrying weapons or explosives.

"We began instructing them what to do for their own safety but the terrorists acted contrary to the instructions they received. At a certain point, one of the terrorists decided to enter the building contrary to the instructions, and the second terrorist followed him, so both were shot."

The Palestinian Authority has described the killings as a "deliberate Israeli war crime."

"Israeli occupation forces executed two young Palestinians in Jenin in cold blood, even after they had turned themselves in," a spokesman said. "An outright extrajudicial killing in blatant violation of international humanitarian law."

Israel soldiers at the scene after the shooting. Credit...Mohamad Torokman/Reuters

Members of Israel's own media have criticized the incident - with Haaretz correspondent Nir Hasson saying "There is no universe in which this is not murder."

Haaretz itself cited an insider who said the officers opened fire after one of the Palestinians made an unexpected movement, which is clearly bullshit.

"One of them, while on the ground, tried to get up and made a suspicious movement and therefore the fighters decided to fire at him," the source said.

Israeli security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir supported the police, saying "Lending full backing to the border police and IDF troops who shot at wanted terrorists who were coming out of a building in Jenin," adding "The troops acted precisely as is expected of them – terrorists have to die."