IDF Chief Clashes With Netanyahu Over Full Permanent Takeover Of Gaza Strip

The Israeli military's (IDF) chief of staff, Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir, reportedly sharply disagreed with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a three hour security cabinet meeting Wednesday, where the question of what's next in Gaza was hotly debated.

Zamir presented various options, after widespread reports that Netanyahu is ready to pull the trigger on the full conquest and permanent occupation of the Gaza Strip, even if this endangers the remaining living hostages.

IDF chief of staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir, via Creative Commons

An official statement from Netanyahu's office said the prime minister "held a closed security consultation that lasted about three hours, during which the Chief of Staff presented various options for continuing the military campaign in Gaza."

Kan News public broadcaster subsequently stated "The prime minister's direction is to go and conquer the Gaza Strip."

However, Zamir is said to have pushed back, saying "You are entering a trap in Gaza," Kan reported.

The conquest plan would see IDF ground forces move into new areas where the hostages are believed held, but the army chief of staff argued that this "will significantly endanger their lives and cause the army to burn out."

The IDF has been fighting hard for nearly two years, and there have been hundreds of casualties - in the wake of the Hamas/PIJ terror attacks of Oct.7, 2023.

Despite likely tens of thousands of Hamas militants having been killed over the course of the war, they have still proven effective in small ambushes against IDF forces, emerging from the tunnels to strike.

Netanyahu reportedly shot back during the meeting that "until now, the IDF's modus operandi has not led to a deal for hostages and their release, therefore, a different action is required. Hamas will understand that it has no immunity and will reach a deal."

Reports say that Zamir is opting for a strategy of encirclement and targeted raids, largely in continuation of what's happening now, in order to continue grinding down and exhausting the remaining Hamas fighters.

Zamir is reportedly ready to carry out whatever the cabinet ultimately decides, and a follow-up Thursday cabinet meeting will feature a vote.