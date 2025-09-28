IDF Controls Over Half Of Gaza City Less Than 2 Weeks Into Offensive

It was only in the middle of September that the Israeli military launched its major ground offensive against Gaza City, which is the Gaza Strip's most populous place.

Now, two weeks into the operation, and Israeli media is reporting that the IDF has already taken over more than half of the city. Among the Strip's total prewar population of 2.2 million, about one-third lived in Gaza City or its environs. Nearly all have fled the main parts of the city amid the full Israeli assault.

Jerusalem Post is reporting that "The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) control more than half of Gaza City, and 800,000 residents have left the area." This also comes amid intensifying airstrikes over the last days.

Anadolu via Getty Images

The publication indicated that 120 sites were targeted in airstrikes over a single 24-hour period between Friday and Saturday, with the IDF saying it "continues to act against terrorist organizations throughout the Strip" and "is expanding operations in the Gaza City area."

Israeli army "struck several observation posts used by Hamas militants, as well as militant assembly points and underground terrorist facilities" - the statement said.

Significant neighborhoods now under effective IDF control have been listed as Tel al-Hawa in the southwest, nearby Al-Nadi, as well as Sheikh Ajleen which has seen heavy action, and Zeitoun, in the southeast.

There is still a big coming fight expected in an area not yet under IDF control, as JPost describes:

Among the Gaza City neighborhoods not yet under IDF control is Al-Rimal. It has been home to Gaza’s elite and senior Hamas figures. The area is considered the city’s "heart," hosting decades of banking infrastructure, Palestinian government institutions, universities, and media sites.

Al Jazeera is reporting that at least 91 Palestinians have been killed across the Strip on Saturday amid relentless shelling and airstrikes. Some 45 of these deaths were in Gaza City.

Various world leaders continuing ramping up the pressure on Israel in the context of the ongoing UN General Assembly in New York.

For example, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud ripped Israeli policy, in another clear sign that Riyadh is no closer to signing on to the Abraham Accords.

Gaza city tonight,



Documented by a family from their living room. pic.twitter.com/aFRkPDXdle — Warfare Analysis (@warfareanalysis) September 20, 2025

He decried to the UN the "brutal and unchecked practices of the occupying forces, including starvation, forced displacement and systematic killing" of Palestinian civilians.

"This is done in complete disregard of the historic and legal rights of the Palestinian people, with an aim to erase their legitimate rights," Al Saud added.