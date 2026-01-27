Israel is calling it "painful moment of closure" - as the Israeli military (IDF) has confirmed the return of the final captive’s remains from Gaza.

"There are officially no more hostages in captivity in Gaza," the IDF announced on X Monday. Finally, all of the 251 people taken during the Hamas-led October 7, 2023 attack on Israel have been returned, whether living or dead.

Source: Times of Israel

The Israeli army launched an operation beginning Sunday to search a cemetery in the Gaza Strip for the remains of the last captive, Ran Gvili. It involved the cooperation of Hamas and local Palestinians.

Gvili's body has now been brought back to Israel 843 days after being kidnapped in the October 7 Hamas/Islamic Jihad attacks, which overwhelmed southern IDF posts as well as several Jewish settlements during the large assault.

The office of Defense Minister Israel Katz said of the recovery of the remains of police Master Sgt. Gvili: "It is a moment that underscores the State of Israel’s commitment to its soldiers and citizens: to bring every single one home, as we promised the families and the Israeli public."

According to details of how his remains were positively identified:

The IDF began exhuming hundreds of bodies at a Muslim cemetery in eastern Gaza City over the weekend, and until today, had tested around 250 of them for a potential match to Gvili. A few hours ago, dentists deployed to the cemetery were able to confirm that the dental structure of one body matched Gvili’s. In addition, fingerprints and other tests were carried out to confirm his identity, according to the military.

The Gaza war that ensued after Oct.7 lasted over two years, and killed over 71,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza sources, which doesn't categorize combatants vs. civilian deaths.

Israel has long maintained that tens of thousands of these included armed Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters, disputing the death figures put out by the Gaza health office. But even the Trump administration has acknowledged Israeli forces and aerial bombardments have slain an appalling amount of Palestinian civilians.

According to Israeli media, "Gvili served as a combat fighter in the Negev Border Police in the Southern District. On October 7, despite being injured with a broken shoulder from a motorcycle accident and scheduled for surgery, he went into combat."

The report notes that "He succeeded in saving the lives of dozens of revelers at the Re’im music festival before being killed and abducted."

Source: TOI/handout

Hamas says that in allowing the IDF recovery mission, this demonstrates the group's commitment to observing the ceasefire. "We will continue to adhere to all aspects of the agreement, including facilitating the work of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza and ensuring its success," the Hamas statement indicated.

"We call on the mediators and the United States to compel the [Israeli] occupation to cease its violations of the agreement and implement its required obligations," the group added. Israel has agreed to reopen the vital Rafah crossing upon conclusion of this hostage recovery mission, another milestone in the truce process.