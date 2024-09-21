IDF Says 180 Targets Eliminated In Southern Lebanon; US Lauds 'Good Outcome' Of Beirut Strike

Since Thursday and the deadly chaos of the two-day pager explosion attack, southern Lebanon has seen the most intense exchange of fire between Hezbollah and Israel since the conflict began after Oct.7.

On Saturday the expanded pace of fire has continued, with Hezbollah having launched at least 90 rockets on northern Israel, and the IDF saying it has mounted at least 80 raids on weapons installations belonging to Hezbollah.

Funerals for victims of pager attacks, via AP

The Israeli army described that it "dismantled approximately 180 targets and thousands of launcher barrels" in southern Lebanon over several hours of Saturday.

But it also confirmed that "approximately 90 projectile launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory." The IDF added: "The [Israeli military] will continue operating to dismantle and degrade Hezbollah’s capabilities and terror infrastructure."

There are currently many warnings from both sides of the border that this marks a slide into all-out war, which both have avoided thus far, with the past year witnessing 'limited' and often short-lived attacks and rocket volleys.

The death toll from Friday's Israeli airstrike which killed Hezbollah special forces commander Ibrahim Aqil has risen to 37, after a day-long rescue operation and workers picking through rubble of a residential building, according to the country's Health Ministry. Reports say that a meeting of Hezbollah leaders was taking place in either a garage, or a tunnel underneath the building in south Beirut.

"According to source, the meeting was being held in a tunnel under a residential building, a location that was being used for the first time, which has raised Hezbollah's concerns about the extent Israel has infiltrated its ranks," Middle East Eye reports.

Lebanon's government says three children and seven women were among the victims. Over 60 others were injured. The White House has still called the Israeli strike "a good outcome".

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan described Aqil as having "American blood on his hands and has a rewards for justice price on his head."

He has long been sought by the US for his alleged role in the 1983 bombing of the US Embassy in Beirut, and well as kidnapping of Westerners in the the later 1980s. He had a $7 million bounty on his head issued by the Justice Department.

Screenshot: Al Jazeera coverage of Friday's deadly Beirut strike.

“He is somebody who the United States promised long ago we would do everything we could to see brought to justice," Sullivan said. "You know, 1983 seems like a long time ago," he added. "But for a lot of families and a lot of people, they’re still living with it every day."

Some Middle East pundits and commentators expressed "shock" at the celebratory statements by the Biden administration, given the Israeli operation resulted in a high civilian death toll.

🚨🚨🚨

BREAKING :



Israeli drones are flying over the skies of Beirut.



👀 pic.twitter.com/KOPb61deuO — Omar Abu Layla (@OALD24) September 21, 2024

Israel has claimed that Hezbollah was using those in the residential building above as 'human shields'.