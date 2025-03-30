If Everything Is Going To Be Okay, Why Are The US & The EU Feverishly Preparing For World War III?

Authored by Michael Snyder via The End of The American Dream blog,

If there is going to be peace in the Middle East, why has the Pentagon sent 25 percent of our entire fleet of B-2 stealth bombers to the region? And if there is going to be peace in Europe, why is the European Union telling all of their citizens to store up food and water for a war with Russia? We keep being told that everything is going to be okay, but meanwhile western officials continue to make moves that indicate that more war is coming.

According to Newsweek, the United States has “significantly increased its military presence” in the Middle East during the past couple of weeks…

The U.S. has significantly increased its military presence in both the Gulf and Indian Ocean, deploying B-2 stealth bombers, cargo planes, and aerial refueling tankers, alongside key assets like the USS Carl Vinson and USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carriers.

I am particularly concerned about the deployment of highly advanced B-2 stealth bombers to the region.

It is being reported that “at least five” B-2 stealth bombers have been deployed to the island of Diego Garcia…

The US military has sent at least five B-2 Spirit stealth bombers to highly strategic island of Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean. These heavy bombers can obliterate targets with their huge 25 tonne bomb payload per jet. This means the US’s deadly fleet of five could carry an astounding 125 tonnes of bombs.

For those that do not know, Afghanistan was relentlessly bombed by U.S. air assets based in Diego Garcia during the invasion of that nation in 2001, and Iraq was relentlessly bombed by U.S. air assets based in Diego Garcia during the invasion of that nation in 2003.

Currently, the U.S. only possesses 20 B-2 stealth bombers, and so that means that 25 percent of them are now in Diego Garcia.

It is being speculated that these B-2 bombers could be involved in the ongoing campaign to bomb the Houthis in Yemen, but it is important to note that these B-2 bombers would also be ideal for carrying out the sort of “bunker buster” strikes that would be necessary to take out Iran’s nuclear program…

The bombers present a unique mix of capabilities, particularly their ability to penetrate past dense enemy air defenses to carry out ‘bunker buster’ strikes employing 30,000-pound class GBU-57/B Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) bombs. MOP, which only the B-2 is currently certified to employ operationally, itself offers a unique conventional option for striking deeply buried and fortified targets, of which there are many in Iran.

We do know that President Trump recently delivered a letter to the Iranians that gives them a choice with a very clear deadline.

Either the Iranians must make an agreement to end their nuclear program within two months or they will be attacked…

Recently, President Trump revealed that he had sent a letter to Tehran, demanding a new nuclear agreement within two months or face significant military consequences. With negotiations stalled and the deadline looming, the diplomatic window for de-escalation is quickly closing, leaving military action as an increasingly likely outcome.

The Iranians have already told us that they have no plans to negotiate.

So it appears that it is just a matter of time before the second option is implemented.

In a recent interview with “Face the Nation”, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz made it clear that there will be no compromises…

“Iran has to give up its program in a way that the entire world can see,” Mike Waltz, Trump’s National Security Advisor, said during a separate interview on CBS News‘ “Face the Nation” this weekend. “It is time for Iran to walk away completely from its desire to have a nuclear weapon, and they will not and cannot be allowed to have a nuclear weapons program. That is its weaponization and its strategic missiles program.”

If B-2 stealth bombers start hitting Iran’s nuclear facilities, we will officially be at war with Iran.

I hope that everyone understands the implications of that.

Meanwhile, the European Union is “pushing for every household in the 27-nation bloc” to prepare an emergency kit in case a direct war with Russia breaks out…

European Union bureaucrats are pushing for every household in the 27-nation bloc to prepare the kit for war and natural disasters. It is expected that will be part of a union’s broader “preparedness strategy” amid the threat from Russia. Key items they will ask the bloc’s 450 million citizens to gather includes water, energy bars and a flashlight.

Why does every home in the EU need to prepare for war with Russia if there is going to be peace?

Do EU bureaucrats know something that the rest of us do not?

Sadly, it appears that even the very limited agreements that Russia and Ukraine just agreed to are not going to hold. The Ukrainians just launched more strikes against Russian energy infrastructure, and the Russians just keep sending waves of drone attacks at Ukrainian cities…

Overnight, Russia said it had taken down nine drones, including two over the Black Sea. It also said Ukraine tried to attack a gas storage facility in Russian-occupied Crimea and energy infrastructure in Russia’s Kursk and Bryansk regions. Ukraine said it conducted no such strikes. Ukraine’s military reported 117 Russian drone attacks overnight. Local officials said the city of Kryvyi Rih had been hit by the biggest drone attack it has faced yet.

Hopefully both sides will come to their senses, because this is our one shot at peace.

If negotiations ultimately fail, it is inevitable that both sides will escalate matters, and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte is warning that an attack on Poland or any other NATO member “will be met with the full force of this fierce alliance”…

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte issued a stern warning to Vladimir Putin, stating that any attack on Poland or another NATO member would be met with a “devastating” response. “If anyone were to miscalculate and think they can get away with an attack on Poland or on any other ally, they will be met with the full force of this fierce alliance. Our reaction will be devastating” he declared in Warsaw. “This has to be very clear to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and anyone else who wants to attack us.”

Those are unusually strong words.

Is he expecting something to happen?

Ominously, we are being told that four U.S. soldiers were just found dead near Lithuania’s border with Belarus…

Four US soldiers have reportedly been found dead in Lithuania after going missing during a training mission. A major search operation was launched after the tracked vehicle they were travelling in disappeared at around 4.45pm yesterday. The Embassy in Vilnius has yet to confirm the deaths after releasing a statement to confirm only that four soldiers were missing. But speaking to reporters while visiting Warsaw, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said: “Whilst I was speaking the news came out about four American soldiers who were killed in an incident in Lithuania,” as he confirmed he had no further details. The search, involving Lithuanian and US assets, has identified a “possible location” of where they are believed to have disappeared.

This is a very alarming incident.

Hopefully we will learn more details shortly.

There is one last thing that I wanted to mention today. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy just told European journalists that Russian President Vladimir Putin “will die soon”…

Volodymyr Zelensky has predicted that Russian President Vladimir Putin ‘will die soon’ in a candid assessment as he discussed the war on Ukraine. Speaking during a round table with journalists including the BBC’s Jeremy Bowen, the Ukrainian leader said: “He will die soon, and that’s a fact, and it will come to an end.”

What an irresponsible thing to say.

Yes, Putin has been experiencing health problems for a long time.

But if Putin does die soon, the Russians will remember what Zelenskyy just said. At that point it would be exceedingly difficult to convince the Russians that nothing nefarious was going on, and getting both sides to agree to any sort of a peace deal would almost certainly become impossible.

We are at such a delicate moment.

The decisions that global leaders make over the next several months could dramatically alter the course of human history, and right now I am not particularly optimistic about where things are heading.

* * *

