If You 'Identify' As A Woman, Don't Go Here...

According to the Georgetown Institute 2025/26 Women Peace and Security Index, women's safety and security was least guaranteed in countries like Syria, Afghanistan, Yemen, Haiti, Sudan and the Central African Republic.

Beyond such drastic examples, Statista's Katharina Buchholz reports that the publication also gave bad grades concerning women's safety to large swathes of Africa as well as parts of the Middle East, South Asia and Central America.

The index employs a broad perspective on women's security, not only analyzing the incidence of violence against women and prevalence of discrimination, but also women's independence, taking the view that women who are educated, employed and autonomous are much safer from violence.

Overall, Asia and Africa were identified as the least safe places for women.

In Latin America, Mexico, Colombia, Guatemala and Honduras stuck out as places that are especially dangerous.

In Europe, Balkan and some other Eastern European nations fared worse than the continents' average.

In Asia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Papua New Guinea were also among those receiving the worst grades.