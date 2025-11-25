Imam At CUNY Reportedly Calls For Fingertips Of "Filthy Rich" To Be Cut Off Under Sharia Law

Authored by Jonathan Turley,

The City College of New York campus began the latest example of anti-Semitic and extremist speech this week after Abdullah Mady, a student and self-proclaimed Imam, refused to sit next to a Jewish speaker and called for the tips of the fingers of “the filthy rich” to be cut off in accordance with Sharia law. Mady sparked a walkout of Muslim attendees at an interfaith religious event after objecting to the fact that he was seated next to Ilya Bratman, an adjunct lecturer and Executive Director of Hillel at Baruch College, launching into an anti-Semitic diatribe.

“I came here to this event not knowing I would be sitting next to a Zionist and this is something I am not going to accept. My people are being killed right now in Gaza. If you’re a Muslim, out of strength and dignity, I ask you to exit this room immediately.”

Notably, 100 students joined him in the protest by walking out.

Mady/YouTube

Mady also extolled sharia law in his comments, advocating that the “tips of the hands of a thief” be cut off to reduce crime. He then stressed that he was only talking about mutilating the wealthy: “I’m talking about the elite, the filthy rich, the ones that continue to steal from people as we speak today. Those are the ones that deserve their tips to be cut off.”

What is most notable about these hateful words is how figures like Mady are combining Islamic extremism with the extreme economic messaging in New York, where a socialist was just elected New York mayor.

Mady declared, “Sharia, it stands against the oppressor. When shariah is implemented, pornography — gone. Alcohol industry — gone. Gambling system — gone. Interest is gone, which is what they use to enslave you.”

Indeed, it sounds like Jews, free speech, separation of church and state and capitalism would be “gone” in the paradise awaiting the United States as a Sharia-based system.

Again, what is most striking is that most of the CUNY students in attendance then joined this extremist in walking out in protest.

Mady has a bachelor’s degree in psychology but is working toward a bachelor’s degree in “translational medicine,” which CUNY says is “an innovation process from ideation to prototyping to clinical evaluation.” Mady’s “ideations,” however, involve amputations that might not sit well with some patients.