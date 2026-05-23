The last year of the Ukraine war has been marked by both warring sides remaining far from the negotiating table, instead opting for a battlefield solution, also as a deadly tit-for-tat drone and aerial war continues to unfold. This week things just got even worse concerning the distant prospect of restarting direct peace talks, something underscored by a fresh statement of Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations.

Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said Friday after a massive Ukrainian drone attack on a college in Starobelsk (Starobilsk) in the Lugansk People's Republic that it's now impossible to negotiate with Kiev.

via BBC Hardtalk

"This clearly confirms the treachery and non-negotiability of Kiev, which, with the encouragement of its Western sponsors, is not only not committed to a peaceful settlement, but also openly sabotages it," Nebenzia told a meeting of the UN Security Council.

"This deliberate attack on a civilian facility where children study and live, carried out at night when the dormitory was full, was clearly carried out with the aim of maximizing the number of victims," the Russian envoy continued.

The death toll from the Thursday overnight into early Friday hours attack has risen to at least 18, amid a massive rescue effort which went through Friday. At least 39 were initially reported injured.

Large-scale destruction was observed at the academic building and dormitory of the Starobelsk Professional College, which teaches students aged 14 to 18. Over 80 students were at the complex at the time of the attack.

Additionally, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said those responsible needed to be brought to justice, calling it "a monstrous crime" - given the "attack on an educational institution where children and young people ⁠are present."

The assault also included multiple strikes and drones, ruling out the possibility of an 'accidental' targeting, Amb. Nebenzia continued in his remarks. He further blasted Ukraine's western backers.

"Such strikes using long-range weapons provided to the Kiev regime by NATO countries, including drones, are being carried out with technical assistance being provided by foreign specialists from well-known NATO states," Nebenzia added.

State media also underscored that "He argued that the attack demonstrates that negotiations with the current Ukrainian leadership are impossible."

President Putin had on blasted the mass casualty incident as a "terrorist attack by the neo-Nazi regime" while vowing swift revenge. He has reportedly asked for input from the Defense Ministry, meaning that plans are in motion for a likely imminent, heavy aerial assault on Ukraine.