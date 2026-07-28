Incompatible With Western Society...?

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity News,

The comment section under Al Jazeera's Facebook coverage of the Berlin Pride attack has laid bare a reality Western elites still refuse to face.

Hundreds of users with Arab and Muslim names flooded the post with open celebration of the Islamist vehicle-ramming that killed one woman and injured 29 others.

Laughing emojis made up roughly a third of the reactions. Comments praising the attacker with "Alhamdulillah," "Jihad," and "Thank God" stacked up without shame.

The comment section of Al Jazeera on Facebook has become controversial after hundreds of Islamists openly expressed support for the recent car ramming attack against an LGBT parade in Berlin.



Around a third of the reactions to the post are laughing emojis.



Comments from users... pic.twitter.com/j4DAmxj7FC — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 27, 2026

The Al Jazeera English Facebook post in question is this one:

There is also an earlier "BREAKING" post about the parade being called off that drew similar reactions:

Laughing emojis made up a conspicuous portion of the reaction totals. These were not isolated trolls. They formed a consistent chorus of approval for the deliberate targeting of people at a Pride event.

The responses also include:

"Alhamdu lillah"

"Jihad"

"Thank God"

"Good news indeed"

"god is great"

"that's good news"

"why only one?"

"14 idiots injured"

"I hope the driver is ok"

"please make a gofundme for that driver's future"

"The driver deserves a medal ?"

"Not all heroes wear capes"

"9ice work" / "nice work"

"Salute"

These comments sat in plain view under an official Al Jazeera English post, making the ideological incompatibility impossible for anyone still paying attention to ignore.

This is the predictable product of importing large numbers of people whose core religious and cultural worldview treats homosexuality as an abomination worthy of death.

The same ideology that drove 21-year-old Abdul Ballout - German-born of Lebanese origin - to plow a white van into a crowd near Berlin's Christopher Street Day celebrations on Saturday night, then continue the assault with a blade.

Ballout's history is insane. He had already tried to join Islamic State in 2025, traveling to Lebanon to make contact with the group. He was arrested there, served a short sentence, and was flown back to Germany.

In May 2026 a Berlin juvenile court convicted him of preparing a serious act of violence endangering the state and of publishing Islamic State propaganda. He received a suspended sentence, was ordered into deradicalization counseling he barely attended, and walked free. By the weekend he was driving a rental van into Pride revelers in Tiergarten park.

Holy shit. It gets even crazier.



Abdul Ballout had already planned a terrorist attack once before. He then fled to his homeland Lebanon. Germany brought him back.



Abdul was reportedly scheduled to attend a "deradicalisation course" TOMORROW.



What in the Suicidal Empathy is... pic.twitter.com/4UGFkwNLRa — ???? ???? ?? ?? (@NiohBerg) July 26, 2026

Police tracked him down the following evening in a Spandau garden allotment. When he charged officers with a sharp instrument they shot him dead. The manhunt was over. The policy failure was not.

BREAKING:



The Lebanese Islamist terrorist Abdul Ballout has been shot and killed by the German police in Berlin moments ago after attacking them with a knife.



He carried out a truck-ramming attack against the Berlin Gay Pride parade yesterday, killing 1 and wounding 29 pic.twitter.com/aC2i4Pj3C3 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 26, 2026

Ballout's record was no secret. He had prior convictions for assault and robbery. Prosecutors had sought a longer non-suspended sentence. The justice system released him anyway under the soft logic of juvenile law and "deradicalization."

Germany's police officers' association head Dirk Peglow later called the approach too lax: "With people who pose such a threat, the end of their time in detention must not be the end of state supervision."

This is the logical end point. https://t.co/jaWP8rWZFG — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) July 26, 2026

While the blood was still fresh, Berlin Pride organizers issued a statement warning against using the attack "for political ends."

"People are trying to divide our society and set some people against others. As the CSD in Berlin, we will not allow this," they said. A speaker at a related vigil went further, admitting the first thought after hearing of the car attack was "Hopefully it's not a Kanake... hopefully it's a Christian white person." When it turned out otherwise, the response was more intersectionality.

The organisers of Berlin Pride say yesterday's attack must not be used "for political ends". A terrorist attack is the very essence of political ends. What do they want people to do? Sing 'Don't Look Back In Anger' and then forget about it? Enough with the suicidal empathy. https://t.co/Q77z0R5TQA — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) July 26, 2026

An Islamist with a documented terrorism history is released, attacks a Pride event, and the institutional left pivots immediately to protect the ideology and the migration system that enabled him.

The same voices that lecture endlessly about "queer safety" suddenly discover that naming the ideology is the real danger. "Queers for Palestine" marched in solidarity with the very ideology that produces these attackers, only for leftists to blame conservatives, GB News, or "whiteness" once the van hit the crowd.

The Al Jazeera comment section simply removed the filter. When the attacker is one of their own, celebration replaces condemnation.

Western societies have spent decades pretending that mass migration from cultures that explicitly reject core liberal freedoms - especially sexual freedom - can be managed with counseling sessions and rainbow flags. The body count and the Facebook reactions say otherwise.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz called the attack "abhorrent" and an assault on openness and freedom. Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner described it as "an attack on our way of life and coexistence." Fine words. They do not change the fact that Ballout was known, convicted, released, and free to act. Nor do they erase the public cheering that followed.

Europe continues to import populations whose stated beliefs and demonstrated behavior are incompatible with the societies that host them.

The results are written in blood on the streets of Berlin and in the laughing emojis under an Al Jazeera post. The refusal to confront that incompatibility is no longer a policy disagreement. It is a death wish.

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