'Incubator Babies' Are Back, With Iran In Crosshairs

Tehran is once again pointing the finger at "terrorists" for last month’s bloodshed, rejecting outside estimates and doubling down after President Trump just issued his own high estimate.

Trump told reporters Friday that 32,000 people were killed in the unrest, declaring that "the people of Iran have lived in hell" under the ruling clerical regime of the Ayatollah.

Source: qantara.de

That figure is one of the highest offered so far, even significantly beyond some Iranian opposition claims. But Tehran has rejected this. It's far beyond even what most Washington-friendly mainstream media said in real time as the bloody protests were unfolding.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced Saturday that the government has published a list of 3,117 individuals he called "victims of recent terrorist operation."

The official figure notably includes roughly 200 security personnel - suggesting at least some elements of the protests were armed, dangerous, and attacked police and military.

Iranian officials have alleged the protesters had outside covert help from Israel and the United States. Indeed, US mainstream media has lately confirmed the US government covertly shipped in thousands of Starlink terminals to aid the anti-government movement's communications and ability to organize.

"If anyone disputes accuracy of our data, please share any evidence," Araghchi wrote on X. He had previously claimed that at least 690 of the names offered were "terrorists" armed and funded by the US and Israel.

There could be signs of yet more protests emerging, as Fox Chief Correspondent Trey Yingst writes Saturday, "Large protests today in Iran, led by university students. Monitoring."

Meanwhile the New York Post has just issued this conflict's version of the "incubator babies" - with a new report claiming babies are being ripped from mothers' wombs(!).

NYP claims: "Iranian police officers are gang-raping imprisoned female protesters and then cutting out their uteruses to cover up the horrific torture – before shipping their lifeless bodies home to their families, according to a shocking new report."

The Ron Paul Institute's Daniel McAdams exposes the report for the laughably crude propaganda that it is...

Ladies and gentlemen: You are being treated to the latest round of "Babies ripped from incubators" and "Gaddafi handing out viagra to his troops."

The @nypost is just another outlet of the CIA regime-change operation.

They are an arm of the neocon thugs who run US government.… https://t.co/gNYw9yc2hY — Daniel McAdams (@DanielLMcAdams) February 21, 2026

Every. Single. Time.

And people still actually fall for such simplistic, evidence-free claims amid the drum-beat for war. We are always told coming off each and every failed Neocon war: "but this time it's different!"

Americans are some of the most propagandized people on earth, and often this translates to disastrous 'shock and awe' style consequences for nations in Washington's immediate crosshairs.

