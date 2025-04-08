Indian Components Found In Russian Weapons On Battlefield For First Time, Ukraine Says

Ukraine's military intelligence has said that an Indian-made component was identified in a Russian weapon system for the first time of the war, but added in the statement that all almost all American-made parts appear to have been phased out.

"For the first time, a component made in India — a clock buffer from Aura Semiconductor — was found in a Russian weapon," the statement from military intelligence (HUR) said, per a Monday Telegram post.

Debris of a Shahed 136 kamikaze drone launched by Russia, Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images.

Ukrainian intel has documented nearly 200 newly identified parts across six types of Russian weaponry, regional media reports say.

"These include the CRP antenna from the Russian-modified Shahed drone, North Korea's KN-24 ballistic missile, the onboard computer in the X-47 Kinzhal missile, and several reconnaissance and attack drones — including the Supercam S350, Gerbera, and Zala," writes Kyiv Independent.

India and Russia have for years had a strong arms trade relationship. Since the Ukraine war started, most international scrutiny has been on Iran, which has become a top drone supplier of Russia, particularly the Shahed-136 drone, which has seen wide use in Ukraine's skies.

As for India, it has long presented a careful public stance of urging swift diplomatic resolution to the war, but has never outright condemned Moscow for the invasion. China too has long been a key external power helping to prop up Russia's defense industrial sector through dual use products.

Meanwhile, Russia's military continues making gains on the battlefield. According Russia's Defense Ministry:

"Battlegroup West units liberated the settlement of Katerinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Pressure is being put on nearby settlements as well, as Ukrainian media acknowledges:

Russian armed forces are intensifying offensive actions on the Lyman front section in eastern Ukraine. As reported by the Ukrainian analytical project DeepState, the town of Lyman, located north of Kramatorsk, is a key point in the Donetsk region, which remains under Kyiv's control.

Russia is increasingly relying on non-Western components in its weapons, with new Iranian-designed Shahed drones now featuring far fewer American parts and, for the first time, a component manufactured in India.https://t.co/98hF8RIqhW — The New Voice of Ukraine (@NewVoiceUkraine) April 7, 2025

Ukrainian drones have at the same time continued being launched into Russia. On Monday the southwest Russian area of Krasnodar Krai was targeted, resulting in damage to railway infrastructure.

Daily exchanges of drone and missile attacks across the Russia-Ukraine border have long been a daily occurrence. Despite a ceasefire in place for energy sites, there still doesn't seem to be much in the way of restraint by either side.