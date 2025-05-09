India's Defense Budget Outgrows Pakistan's

Pakistan and India have long been at loggerheads over territory in the region of Kashmir and this week saw tensions explode again as India launched air strikes on Pakistan's territory Wednesday morning in the aftermath of a terrorist attack that killed 26 Indians two weeks ago.

Both countries have been at war several times and have seen mobilizations on their respective borders over countless issues, most of them territorial.

The last border crisis in 2019 also emerged after a terror attack in Kashmir, which killed 40 and was allegedly planned by militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed. India subsequently launched airstrikes into Pakistan's territory, at the time the first such maneuvers by the Indian Air Force since the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

As Statista's Katharina Buchholz shows in the chart below, India is the larger nation of the two and also has a larger military budget, according to data by Stockholm Internation Peace Research Institute.

Recently, India has grown its defense budget significantly, far outperforming Pakistan.

Looking at per-capita defense spending, however, the two nations are closer together.

Media reports that both countries have modernized their militaries after 2019.