India's Modi Has The Highest Approval Rating Among World Leaders, France's Macron The Lowest

Public opinion of national leaders can offer insight into the political pulse of a country.

Every month, Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu will be visualizing global polling data tracking how citizens perceive their heads of government.

In this month’s edition, we compare world leader approval ratings for 24 countries as of July 2025.

Data & Discussion

The data for this visualization comes from Morning Consult. It tracks world leader approval ratings based on public polling data across respective countries.

Ratings were collected from July 4-10, 2025, and reflect a trailing seven-day simple moving average of views among adults surveyed.

🇮🇳 Modi Maintains Dominance

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes out on top with a remarkable 75% approval rating. His recent re-election in 2024 reaffirmed domestic confidence, buoyed by strong economic indicators and assertive foreign policy.

Only 18% of Indians disapprove of his leadership, reflecting sustained popularity over a decade in power (Modi’s premiership began on May 26, 2014).

Polarizing Leaders

In contrast, U.S. President Donald Trump holds 44% approval, with a 50% disapproval rate. Since returning to office in 2024, he has faced criticism over economic volatility and divisive policy shifts.

Even worse off is French President Emmanuel Macron, posting one of the lowest ratings at 18% approval and 74% disapproval. This is likely tied to ongoing labor unrest and unpopular pension reforms.

The Czech Republic’s Prime Minister, Petr Fiala, shares similar ratings as Macron. In June, his government survived a no-confidence vote triggered by a bitcoin donation scandal which saw Justice Minister Pavel Blažek resign.

If you enjoyed today’s post, check out What the World Thinks About Israel in 2025 on Voronoi, the new app from Visual Capitalist.