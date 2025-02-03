India's Modi Has The Highest Approval Rating Among World Leaders, For Now...

Last year, half the world’s population voted in elections.

Some governments changed.

Others came back.

And still others stayed in power.

Now a month into the new year, how do the people feel about their leadership?

Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu charts the newest approval ratings of world leaders in 24 countries around the world, based on data collected by Morning Consult between Jan. 21–27, 2025.

Per the source: ratings reflect a trailing seven-day simple moving average of views among adults in each country surveyed.

Some Recently Elected (Or Re-Elected) Leaders Are Popular

India’s Narendra Modi (75% approve) and Mexico’s Claudia Sheinbaum (66% approve) top this rating sample of world leaders.

Leader Country Approve (%) No Opinion (%) Disapprove (%) Narendra Modi 🇮🇳 India 75 6 19 Claudia Sheinbaum 🇲🇽 Mexico 66 7 26 Javier Milei 🇦🇷 Argentina 65 5 30 Karin Keller-Sutter 🇨🇭 Switzerland 56 24 20 Donald Trump 🇺🇸 U.S. 52 10 38 Anthony Albanese 🇦🇺 Australia 46 11 42 Dick Schoof 🇳🇱 Netherlands 42 19 39 Donald Tusk 🇵🇱 Poland 42 11 47 Giorgia Meloni 🇮🇹 Italy 42 7 51 Ulf Kristersson 🇸🇪 Sweden 38 11 51 Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 South Africa 37 9 54 Alexander De Croo 🇧🇪 Belgium 35 22 43 Recep Tayyip Erdogan 🇹🇷 Türkiye 33 11 56 Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva 🇧🇷 Brazil 33 8 59 Pedro Sanchez 🇪🇸 Spain 33 5 62 Jonas Gahr Store 🇳🇴 Norway 30 9 60 Keir Starmer 🇬🇧 UK 27 11 61 Shigeru Ishiba 🇯🇵 Japan 25 21 54 Karl Nehammer 🇦🇹 Austria 24 9 67 Justin Trudeau 🇨🇦 Canada 22 7 71 Olaf Scholz 🇩🇪 Germany 20 6 74 Emmanuel Macron 🇫🇷 France 18 7 75 Yoon Suk-Yeol 🇰🇷 South Korea 17 8 75 Petr Fiala 🇨🇿 Czech Republic 16 7 77

Modi was re-elected for a third term as India’s prime minister last May and Sheinbaum became Mexico’s (and North America’s) first woman president last October.

President Donald Trump, just sworn in for a second term, also makes the top five with a 52% approval rating. Relatedly, people in other countries may not be as pleased about a second Trump presidency.

However, the People Are Unhappy

In most of these countries, the majority of people disapprove of their current government leader.

Among the least-liked leaders is Yoon Suk Yeol, the suspended South Korean president who is currently detained on charges of insurrection and abuse of power.

And then there’s France’s Emmanuel Macron, with three quarters of the population disapproving. According to Euronews, his ratings plummeted after he called for snap elections in 2024.

Finally, there’s Petr Fiala, the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic. Fiala’s government is struggling to handle the country’s economic problems and is deeply unpopular after breaking a promise to not raise taxes.

