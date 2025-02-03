print-icon
India's Modi Has The Highest Approval Rating Among World Leaders, For Now...

Last year, half the world’s population voted in elections.

Some governments changed.

Others came back.

And still others stayed in power.

Now a month into the new year, how do the people feel about their leadership?

Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu charts the newest approval ratings of world leaders in 24 countries around the world, based on data collected by Morning Consult between Jan. 21–27, 2025.

Per the source: ratings reflect a trailing seven-day simple moving average of views among adults in each country surveyed.

Some Recently Elected (Or Re-Elected) Leaders Are Popular

India’s Narendra Modi (75% approve) and Mexico’s Claudia Sheinbaum (66% approve) top this rating sample of world leaders.

LeaderCountryApprove (%)No Opinion (%)Disapprove (%)
Narendra Modi🇮🇳 India75619
Claudia Sheinbaum🇲🇽 Mexico66726
Javier Milei🇦🇷 Argentina65530
Karin Keller-Sutter🇨🇭 Switzerland562420
Donald Trump🇺🇸 U.S.521038
Anthony Albanese🇦🇺 Australia461142
Dick Schoof🇳🇱 Netherlands421939
Donald Tusk🇵🇱 Poland421147
Giorgia Meloni🇮🇹 Italy42751
Ulf Kristersson🇸🇪 Sweden381151
Cyril Ramaphosa🇿🇦 South Africa37954
Alexander De Croo🇧🇪 Belgium352243
Recep Tayyip Erdogan🇹🇷 Türkiye331156
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva🇧🇷 Brazil33859
Pedro Sanchez🇪🇸 Spain33562
Jonas Gahr Store🇳🇴 Norway30960
Keir Starmer🇬🇧 UK271161
Shigeru Ishiba🇯🇵 Japan252154
Karl Nehammer🇦🇹 Austria24967
Justin Trudeau🇨🇦 Canada22771
Olaf Scholz🇩🇪 Germany20674
Emmanuel Macron🇫🇷 France18775
Yoon Suk-Yeol🇰🇷 South Korea17875
Petr Fiala🇨🇿 Czech Republic16777

Modi was re-elected for a third term as India’s prime minister last May and Sheinbaum became Mexico’s (and North America’s) first woman president last October.

President Donald Trump, just sworn in for a second term, also makes the top five with a 52% approval rating. Relatedly, people in other countries may not be as pleased about a second Trump presidency.

However, the People Are Unhappy

In most of these countries, the majority of people disapprove of their current government leader.

Among the least-liked leaders is Yoon Suk Yeol, the suspended South Korean president who is currently detained on charges of insurrection and abuse of power.

And then there’s France’s Emmanuel Macron, with three quarters of the population disapproving. According to Euronews, his ratings plummeted after he called for snap elections in 2024.

Finally, there’s Petr Fiala, the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic. Fiala’s government is struggling to handle the country’s economic problems and is deeply unpopular after breaking a promise to not raise taxes.

