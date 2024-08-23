India's Modi Urges Zelensky To The Negotiating Table In Historic First Ukraine Visit

India's Narendra Modi met with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev on Friday, marking the first time an Indian prime minister has visited Ukraine since 1991. He's there urging the Ukrainian leader to enter into talks with Russia toward bringing peaceful settlement to the war.

He said as a "friend," India would help mediate peace, after the two shared a hug and shook hands following Modi taking a ten hour train from the Polish border.

"This is India's firm belief that no problem can be solved on the battlefield. In any crisis, the loss of lives of innocent people has become the biggest challenge for the whole of humanity," Modi had told Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in talks the day prior while en route to Kiev.

And in Kiev, he said the timing is urgent: "The road to resolution can only be found through dialogue and diplomacy. And we should move in that direction without wasting any time. Both sides should sit together to find a way out of this crisis."

He personally sought to assure Zelensky, "I want to assure you that India is ready to play an active role in any efforts towards peace. If I can play any role in this personally, I will do that I want to assure you as a friend."

Zelensky agreed that "This visit is very friendly and important for all Ukrainians." The two leaders last met in June on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy.

Akin to Kiev's diplomatic strategy with China, Zelensky is hoping that India can be an economic power that has sway with Moscow, given their strengthened trade ties of the last couple years of war. This summer, Russia’s crude oil exports to India surpassed those going to China.

But it was only in July that PM Modi was visiting Russia, where controversially he embraced Putin, sharing an enthusiastic hug for the cameras.

Zelensky had blasted the moment as a "huge disappointment" and a "devastating blow to peace efforts" to see Modi hug Putin, given it also came the very same day Ukraine charged Russia with directly attacking a children's hospital and apartment complex with missiles, killing at least 38 people.

That controversial Moscow visit included the two sides discussing a partnership in the atomic energy sector, as well as deepened military ties. On the question of finding Ukraine peace, Modi had told Putin "Bombs and rockets do not secure peace." The Indian leader had stressed, "therefore we need to give accent to dialogue, and dialogue is necessary."

Still, India's reputation since the start of the February 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine been that it remains 'neutral' - and it has never outrighted condemned Russia's action, drawing the ire of Western allied nations.

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday sought to clarify the country's position, asserting it was never neutral, saying India sides with peace: "It is India's view that the two sides need to engage with each other to find a solution."

"President Zelenskyy knows we mean well by Ukraine, we want these conflict to come to an end. If there is anything we can do in any way in sort of upfront, behind or supporting anybody, we are willing to do whatever we can. This conflict must end, we believe," the Indian top diplomat explained.

Their one-one-one meeting reportedly lasted three hours on Friday...

PM Modi & President Zelenskyy meet in Kyiv, Ukraine right now. 🇮🇳🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/rCvM5c9mxr — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) August 23, 2024

Zelensky has confirmed that four agreements were signed during Modi's Friday visit: "Today we agreed on four documents between Ukraine and India during this historic visit of Prime Minister Modi. This is the healthcare field, cooperation in the agricultural area, humanitarian relations, and culture. A joint statement has been drafted on the content of the Prime Minister's visit regarding the development of strategic partnership, trade, and military-technical cooperation between our countries. Everything should be strengthened," he said.