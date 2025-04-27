India's Modi Vows 'Harshest Response' To Terror Attack Amid 'Unprovoked' Gunfire 'Initiated By Pakistan'

Indian and Pakistani relations are once again in full crisis mode, and Sunday marks the third day of reports of sporadic border fire at army outposts between the nuclear-armed neighbors and historic enemies, following last Tuesday's terror attack in India-administrated Kashmir, which killed 26 Indian tourists in the mountainous, remote region.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a new statement vowing that the terrorists widely being referred to as Pahalgam attackers "will be served with the harshest response" and that India will seek justice "to the ends of the earth".

Indian Army outpost, via PTI

The Indian army over the weekend announced there has been "unprovoked" firing "initiated by Pakistan" along the Line of Control (LOC)_ which divides Kashmir into two. Pakistan in the aftermath of the accusation neither confirmed nor denied.

The New York Times described Saturday that "Pakistani solders fired at an Indian position first and India responded in kind, according to local news reports, which said that "the exchange was brief and that there were no casualties." Precise locations of these live fire incidents have not been disclosed.

Days into the crisis and land borders have been shut, visas and military exchange programs mutually canceled, and a landmark water treaty has been suspended.

Pakistan’s PM Sharif meanwhile said his country is ready to defend its sovereignty but offered willingness to establish a "neutral" international investigation into the attack.

Sharif is further scrambling to get major global powers in Pakistan's corner, as he calls for the independent investigation. He has welcomed China and Russia's participation, as well as Iran.

Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has told RIA Novosti "I think that Russia or China or even Western countries can play a very positive role in this crisis, and they can even create an investigation team … to investigate whether India is lying or Modi is telling the truth." He added, "Let the international team find out."

Shariff's office also issued the following: "The prime minister of Pakistan said that his country seeks peace in the region and that if Iran wishes to play a role in this regard, Islamabad will welcome it."

Pakistani Kashmiris play cricket unfazed by gunfire echoing from the India-Pakistan Line of Control pic.twitter.com/A376w9qGKZ — RT (@RT_com) April 27, 2025

But if gunfire continues to be exchanged between the two militaries, also amid reports that Pakistani visa holders are being promptly booted from the country amid the diplomatic crisis - clashes could accelerate toward open war. The two rivals are one more major incident away, after India accused Pakistan of harboring the terrorists that massacred the civilians in Kashmir last week.

Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah has meanwhile said there must be a "decisive fight against terrorism and its origin."

Unverified videos of gunfire along disputed Line of Control have been widely circulating...

Video circulating of gunfire reportedly heard between India and Pakistan: pic.twitter.com/ML0pGbaiLS — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) April 26, 2025

"People of Kashmir have come out openly against terrorism and the murder of innocent people, they did this freely & spontaneously. It’s time to build on this support and avoid any misplaced action that alienates people," Abdullah wrote on X.

"Punish the guilty, show them no mercy but don’t let innocent people become collateral damage," he added, voicing fears that the local population is being subject to brutal tactics by India's police and military as they hunt for the culprits of Tuesday's attack. Will this crisis explode? The United Nations and international countries are urging both sides to walk back from the brink.