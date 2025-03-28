'Indirect Negotiations' On Nuclear Issue Possible: Iran Finally Replies In Letter To Trump

Iran has finally issued a formal response to US President Donald Trump's letter unveiled early this month which was addressed to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The Trump letter had urged fresh nuclear negotiations, but was coupled with statements from the White House threatening attack if Tehran pursues atomic weapons.

The Islamic Republic in a formal letter issued to the White House in response says it is willing to enter "indirect" negotiations with Washington.

"Iran’s formal response to the letter from US President Donald Trump has been duly sent via Oman," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told IRNA on Thursday. "The official response comprises a letter wherein our viewpoints regarding the status quo and Mr. Trump’s letter have been fully laid out and relayed to the other side."

Getty Images

The FM said that while no direct official talks can be held so long as Trump keeps his "maximum pressure" sanctions regimen in place, it remains that "Indirect negotiations, though, can continue, as they existed in the past."

"In circumstances where there is ‘maximum pressure,’ no one in their sound mind would enter into direct talks. The format of negotiations is always relevant in diplomatic relations … For now, our tactic is to have indirect negotiations," Araghchi explained.

In early March, Trump had unveiled before reporters that he had written Iran a letter, saying "I hope you're going to negotiate because if we have to go in militarily, it's going to be a terrible thing for them. There are two ways in which Iran can be handled – militarily, or you make a deal."

According to Axios, the US has lately built up military assets in the Mideast region with an eye toward Iran:

In recent days, the U.S. military sent several B-2 stealth bombers to the Diego Garcia military base in the Indian Ocean in a deployment a U.S. official said was "not disconnected" from Trump's two-month deadline.

The B-2 bombers can carry huge bunker buster bombs that would be a key element in any possible military action against Iran's underground nuclear facilities.

A spokesperson for U.S. Strategic Command confirmed the deployment to Axios and said Stratcom "routinely conducts global operations in coordination with other combatant commands, services, and participating U.S. government agencies to deter, detect and, if necessary, defeat strategic attacks against the United States and its allies."

Just last week Ayatollah Khamenei warned that the US would "a severe slap" and "crushing blow" if it dared carry out any attacks against the Iran.

Iran has long complained that it can't take US commitments seriously anymore, after the prior Trump White House unilaterally pulled the US out of the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal.