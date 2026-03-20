Inside Iran's Internet Access Black Market Amid 3-Week Wartime Blackout

Via Middle East Eye

Since the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran, Iranian authorities have sharply restricted access to the internet. According to NetBlocks, a group that monitors internet access worldwide, Iran has experienced a near-total blackout for 20 consecutive days. Connectivity has dropped to less than one percent.

For those trying to access the internet, options are limited. Some rely on Starlink, which is not widely used. The equipment is expensive and difficult to import. Iranians also believe is easier for the authorities to detect. Others turn to VPNs (virtual private networks) and custom configurations that can be installed on their phones to mask traffic and bypass censorship.

Elaheh, who like all Iranians spoke to Middle East Eye using a pseudonym for security reasons, has managed to get online with difficulty. She says she bought access through the black market.

WANA via Reuters

"There are people on Telegram who sell VPNs and configurations," she says. "You have to be lucky. Usually, someone you know has to introduce you."

She explains how it works in simple terms: "They don’t really sell a normal VPN. They give you a configuration. You put it into your phone settings, and then use apps like OpenVPN to connect."

Telegram remains one of the most widely used apps in Iran. People use it for news, communication and everyday life. Now, it has also become a place where VPN sellers advertise their services. But not all of them can be trusted.

High prices and scams

Maryam says she was one of the unlucky ones. She found a seller through a friend. He offered her a one-week unlimited VPN for 70m rials - roughly $45-$50.

"I paid the money," she says. "But after that, he told me all the connection routes had been blocked by the government, and that it wasn’t possible to connect."

Days later, she is still waiting. The seller keeps making excuses. He has not provided access and has not returned her money. Stories like hers are becoming more common, but there are plenty of trustworthy sellers on the black market too.

Alireza, 32, studied computer engineering and now sells VPN access. He agreed to explain how the system works, though he is clearly worried about the risks.

"When the internet is restricted in Iran, usually one of two things happens," he says. "Either certain websites are blocked, or the connection to the global internet becomes slow or limited."

He says the system is not completely shut down. "It’s controlled and filtered," he says. "That’s why we can still find ways to provide access."

⚠️ Update: #Iran is entering Nowruz, the Persian New Year, in digital darkness, as the internet blackout continues into day 21 after 480 hours.



With international connectivity cut and domestic service limited, many families are unable to contact loved ones when it's most needed. pic.twitter.com/IP1Io8G3IB — NetBlocks (@netblocks) March 20, 2026

According to Alireza, users buy a technical setup, not just a simple app. "We give them a configuration," he says. "It includes the server address, port, protocol, and encryption key."

Users then connect through tools like OpenVPN or V2Ray, which route their traffic through servers outside Iran. "In simple terms, it looks like they are connecting from another country," he says.

Warnings and risks

Using these tools is not without risk. Arman, a VPN user, says the connection is unstable and often cuts out. But what worries him more are the warnings. "I’ve received several text messages," he says. "They said security agencies know I’ve been connecting to the global internet."

The messages warned that if he continued, he could face consequences. Since the start of the war, Iranian security and law enforcement officials have repeatedly announced that they have arrested people accused of selling VPNs and other tools that help users bypass internet restrictions.

Alireza says the situation has become more serious than before. "This is no longer just about selling VPNs," he says. "It has become a security issue." Sellers are now much more careful. "We prefer to deal only with people we already know," he says. "Even a phone call or a message could be from security forces."

Prices keep rising

As the blackout continues, prices are rising fast. Pegah, 29, says she has had internet access since the early days of the war - but it has become more expensive each week.

"At first, I bought a one-week package for 10m rials," she says. "I didn’t trust the seller enough to buy more."

A week later, the price jumped. "It went up to 30 million," she says. "And when I wanted to buy for a friend, the seller said it had increased again - to 50 million per week."

She says she was lucky. Her connection works. Others have not been so fortunate. "One of my friends paid 100m rials," she says. "And most of the time, the connection didn’t even work."

Access to the internet has become expensive, unreliable and uncertain. But it’s a familiar pattern. In recent years, cutting internet access has become a common response by authorities during times of crisis - whether protests or external conflict. Elaheh says the impact is immediate.

"They always take it out on ordinary people first," she says. "This kind of shutdown just creates more anger." She pauses, then adds: "I really don’t know what goes through the minds of those making these decisions. It feels like all they know is how to make people more frustrated."