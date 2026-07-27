Intern At NATO Military Headquarters In Belgium Faces Spying Charges

Belgian authorities arrested an intern working inside NATO's military headquarters, accusing her of spying.

Nato’s sprawling military HQ close to Mons in western Belgium is where commanders plan and execute global operations and co-ordinate responses to threats © AP

The intern was working at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, (SHAPE), in Mons, Belgium, where NATO commanders plan operations and coordinate the alliance's response to threats across the continent.

"A Canadian national of Chinese origin, an intern at SHAPE, was served with an arrest warrant on Friday 24 July 2026," the The Belgian Federal Prosecutor's Office said in a statement. "She is suspected of spying on behalf of a third country and of being a member of a criminal organization."

Investigators withheld her name and offered no details about the country she allegedly served or the criminal organization prosecutors say she joined.

According to the Associated Press, the Federal Prosecutor's Office "launched an espionage investigation after NATO's security services tipped off Belgium's military intelligence."

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The arrest in Belgium comes at a crucial time for the alliance as it weathers deep criticism from President Donald Trump who has drawn down the U.S. security role in Europe. Trump has been pressing allies to spend more on defense and join the conflict in Iran while at the same time threatening to seize by force Greenland from NATO-member Denmark, a move that rattled Europeans and the alliance. Last year, following pressure from Trump, 32 NATO nations agreed to invest 5% of their gross domestic product on defense - 3.5% on defense items such as jets and missiles and 1.5% on infrastructure, including roads, bridges and ports, as well as cybersecurity.

Investigators searched the intern's home and her workplace the day before her arrest, according to the prosecutor's office. The raid and the arrest that followed suggest Belgian authorities moved with unusual speed once SHAPE flagged the concern, though prosecutors have released none of the evidence that triggered the case.

It is not entirely clear what kind of sensitive information the intern had access to, if any at all, but NATO downplayed any fallout from the arrest.

"At this time, there is no indication that NATO or SHAPE operational readiness, command and control arrangements, or ongoing tasks have been adversely affected," SHAPE spokesperson Martin O'Donnell said. "SHAPE continues to fulfil its responsibilities without interruption."

That reassurance arrives from an organization with every incentive to project calm, and NATO offered nothing to explain how a single intern managed to draw suspicion of espionage in the first place. The vagueness extends to the identity of the country prosecutors believe she served. Belgian officials named neither the nation nor the criminal organization, leaving observers to guess whether Beijing sits behind the case or whether the "Chinese origin" detail amounts to a red herring prosecutors chose to disclose regardless. Last year a Chinese cyberattack against Belgium's own intelligence services came to light, and Belgian police detained one of their own officers on suspicion of spying for both China and Russia at once.

Even Canadian officials kept their public comments thin. "As the matter remains under investigation, we are not in a position to comment on specifics at this time," Public Safety Canada told CBC News. The department added that "Canadians can be assured that all Government of Canada law enforcement and intelligence agencies maintain strong relationships with partner agencies that assist in addressing threat-related activity like those described in relation to the arrest made in Belgium on Thursday."