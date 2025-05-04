Iran Allegedly Begins Sea Trials Of Second Tanker-Converted Forward Operating "Mothership"

Open-source intelligence analyst Mehdi H., known on X as "mhmiranusa" and known for his reporting on Iranian naval developments, reports that the Iranian Navy's new forward base ship—also referred to as a forward operating base ship—is set to begin sea trials.

"Iranian Navy will soon start sea trials of a new forward base ship named Kurdestan. This new base (442) like IRIS Makran (441) is a converted crude oil tanker previously named Tabukan (IMO: 8917467)," Mehdi H. said, adding, "The conversion by ISOICO includes a helipad likely for helicopter & UAV ops."

A separate OSINT account on X by the name of U.S. Homeland Security News commented on IRIS Makran (441), calling it an "Iranian mothership" that "provides intelligence and targeting information to the Houthi rebels in Yemen against US forces in the Red Sea."

Update: Iranian mothership is providing intelligence and targeting information to the Houthi rebels in Yemen against US forces in the Red Sea. Will the US target this warship?? US is doing the same for Ukraine against Russia.

Mehdi H. did not provide information on when IRIS Kurdestan (442) will begin sea trials. The Iranians have been converting tankers and cargo ships into military vessels.

Mehdi H. noted that Iran Shipbuilding and Offshore Industries Complex (ISOICO) was responsible for IRIS Makran's conversion, which involved significant structural modifications to support its new role as a forward base ship.

Public trade data compiled by counterparty and supply chain risk intelligence firm Sayari shows that the U.S. government has sanctioned ISOICO. These sanctions are part of broader U.S. efforts to restrict Iran's maritime and defense sectors across critical maritime chokepoints.

In February, Iran inaugurated its first-ever drone-carrier warship, which was converted from a former cargo ship and has the capacity to launch 60 drones.

Iran Inaugurates First-Ever Drone Carrier Warship In Persian Gulf

It appears the U.S. military has new maritime targets.