Iran Allowing 20 More Ships Through Strait Of Hormuz, Pakistan Says

Authored by Ryan Morgan via The Epoch Times,

Iran has agreed to allow 20 Pakistani-flagged ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz unharmed, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced on March 28.

Dar presented the announcement as a sign of good faith from Tehran, as Iranian forces continue to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has actively targeted shipping in the region as part of its retaliation for U.S. and Israeli attacks on the leadership and military of the Islamic regime for its nuclear program, which have continued since Feb. 28.

“I am pleased to share a great news that the Government of Iran has agreed to allow 20 more ships under the Pakistani flag to pass through the Strait of Hormuz,” Dar said in an X post on Saturday.

The Pakistani foreign minister said two ships will be permitted to leave through the narrow maritime passage daily.

Oil tanker carrying Saudi crude to Pakistan.



Map frm @Kpler pic.twitter.com/qSUSTca7k1 — Anas Alhajji (@anasalhajji) March 29, 2026

In recent days, the Pakistani government has stepped forward as a potential intermediary for communications and further peace talks between Washington and Tehran.

Dar said Tehran’s decision to allow these 20 ships through the Strait of Hormuz marks “a meaningful step toward peace and will strengthen our collective efforts in that direction.”

The move came two days after President Donald Trump announced that Iran had let 10 oil tankers through the key Middle East waterway.

“Dialogue, diplomacy, and such confidence-building measures are the only way forward,” Dar wrote on X.

Trump has recently cited progress in negotiations with Tehran to end the war, but Iranian officials have downplayed the significance of the communications.

In a statement shared by Iranian state media, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran had received messages from Washington by way of intermediaries but said, “this is not considered a negotiation.”

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian spoke by phone with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday. According to the Pakistani prime minister’s office, Pezeshkian said trust is needed in order to advance talks with Washington.

During a cabinet meeting earlier this week, Trump said that Iranian officials have, in private, been far more adamant about negotiating an end to the ongoing conflict.

“They say, ‘Oh, we’re not talking’ ... They are begging to work out a deal,” Trump said.

Last week, Trump threatened to destroy Iranian energy sites if the Strait of Hormuz was not fully reopened to shipping within 48 hours.

In response, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps threatened to completely close down access to the Strait of Hormuz and target energy facilities in Middle Eastern countries that host U.S. forces, along with other critical infrastructure like water desalination plants.

Trump has since postponed his strike deadline to April 6.