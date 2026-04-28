Trump Not Open To Tehran's Latest Proposal As 'Tank Tops' Loom, Claims Iran "Informed Us They Are In State Of Collapse"

Summary

Trump TS claim: Tehran has informed Washington they are in a "state of collapse" and that the Iranians want the US to "open the Hormuz Strait" - as 'tank tops' loom.

Trump doesn't appear open to Iran's proposal which hinges on US naval blockade ending & nuclear issue being pushed to future negotiations (CNN).

First crude-laden Japanese tanker from Saudi port exits Hormuz Strait successfully without Iranian interference.

Iranian analyst describes that Tehran believes it can outlast Trump & the standoff with US in Hormuz, citing "munitions, markets, and the midterms."

Will Donald Trump announce that the United States blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has been lifted by May 31, 2026?

Yes 66% · No 34%

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Trump claims Iranians in 'State of Collapse'

Literally one minute before market-open, and President Trump issues the following big claim: he says that Tehran has informed Washington they are in a "state of collapse" and that the Iranians want the US to "open the Hormuz Strait". Of course, even if it were true, why would the Iranians admit such a thing to their enemy during a state of war?

There have been some signs of political fracture - especially tensions between IRGC and civilian leadership - but so far the evidence has been anecdotal at best. Currently the internal Iranian government debate seems to be on whether to talk to the US or not - but again, amid the fog of war... all Western MSM can do is speculate, aside from the rare Iranian 'anonymous' source that might whisper in a reporter's ear.

Oil Rises to 3-week High as Trump Doesn't Appear Open To Iran Proposal

Reporting from Monday evening and overnight says President Trump doesn't appear open to Iran's latest proposal to end the war, which hinges on the US naval blockade being lifted but pushes the nuclear issue off to later negotiations. As a result, oil prices have continued to rise, climbing above $110 a barrel Tuesday morning - a first in three weeks, amid concerns of a prolonged strait closure. As for the latest tankers to actually make it through, CBS describes:

Four civilian ships appeared to leave the Persian Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday without Iranian interference, including a Japanese oil tanker carrying some two million barrels of crude from Saudi Arabia. The Panama-flagged crude oil tanker Idemitsu Maru called at Saudi Arabia's Juamyah industrial port in early March, according to open source data from the MarineTraffic ship tracking website. For the past week it had remained anchored off the coast of Abu Dhabi in the Persian Gulf, until late Monday, when it sailed toward Iran's Larak island in the Strait of Hormuz. On Tuesday morning, tracking data showed the vessel passing south of Iran's Larak island, which analysts say the regime had used as a "toll booth" to collect fees from some ships before military authorities declared the strait entirely closed again last week.

The White House has insisted that there would be no scheme for Iran collecting tolls as part of any future deal, but the Iranians appear to be forcing the issue, and have said the funds will help with the country's reconstruction after the devastation wrought by US-Israeli bombing raids.

via Reuters

Three M's

Independent news organization Drop Site says that Iran is now setting its own terms for ending the war as President Trump's narrative on negotiations flails. One Iranian analyst has said that Tehran believes it has the three M's on its side: "munitions, markets, and the midterms."

The report cites Hassan Ahmadian, a well-known Iranian analyst and associate professor at the University of Tehran, who explains: "The Iranians are saying time is working in our favor for the three Ms: munitions, markets, and the midterms. These three Ms help Iran in its position and weaken US positions."

"Obviously in the U.S., they want something to say, 'We squeezed Iran and we got this.' My perception is that the Iranians are keen to deny the United States that - they wouldn't give what Trump wants as a victory," he added.

A separate Iranian official, privy to negotiations and so remaining anonymous, stated: "We’re currently moving forward with our own design, and we feel continuing negotiations doesn’t make sense until the U.S. government lifts the maritime blockade."

"The scope of the conflict has expanded, and naturally the issue is no longer purely nuclear," the official added. Indeed, the latest proposal for ceasefire out of Tehran focuses on the US Navy ending its blockade, and leaves the nuclear issue for future consideration, given it has proven an impasse in the prior Islamabad talks.

But Washington as been asserting its own leverage:

New reporting from Bloomberg shows Iran has 22 more days of available storage.



“The Islamic Republic has enough unused storage capacity to last another 12 to 22 days, Kpler analysts wrote in a report Monday.”



But even more importantly, they highlighted the time horizon until… — Brett Erickson (@BrettErickson28) April 28, 2026

'Tank Tops' Loom

President Trump explained - in his own inimitable manner - what we described last week: time is running out for Tehran... as oil blockade stalls the flow state of Iran's economy permanently...

Trump told Fox News on Sunday that the US blockade on traffic to and from Iranian ports is putting major pressure on the country's export infrastructure:

“When you have, you know, lines of vast amounts of oil pouring through your system, if for any reason that line is closed because you can’t continue to put it into containers or ships, which has happened to them — they have no ships because of the blockade — what happens is that line explodes from within, both mechanically and in the earth." “It’s something that happens where it just explodes. And they say they only have about three days left before that happens. And when it explodes, you can never, regardless, you can never rebuild it the way it was.”

As Hugh Hendry noted, time is running out for Iran:

"Iran’s oil system is not built to pause. It’s built to flow. It’s a flow system. Oil cannot simply sit in the ground while strategists argue over maps and how much uranium dust to give over. It has to move. Iran and its system has to move continuously from the rock underground to the tanker in the harbor to the Chinese buyer in Asia. Pause long enough, and the whole machine breaks. Interrupt that flow. And the problem isn’t just lost revenues of like forty, fifty, sixty billion dollars. It’s the least of your concerns. The problem is physical and is irreversible. Because when you suddenly shut the well, remember there’s no physical storage. They pump, they load, they ship. If they can’t load, if they can’t ship, they can’t pump. And when you suddenly shut the wells, the pressure underground drops fucking fast. Do you know what happens? The heavy, sticky crap in the oil, it gums up, gums up in the tiny holes within the rocks and becomes like glue. It traps the oil. It makes it really fucking hard to extract. And once that damage is done, it’s permanent. You lose a big chunk of the oil. The more Iran is actively either through theater or through bluff, the more that it sits in a standoff, the more it is actively destroying the one thing that it actually depends upon. That’s the trap. And you’re not reading in in the press, but you’re damn well reading it on your screens. Because this is where the gap between the narrative of the media and the price stops being subtle and irrelevant, and it’s why stock markets have priced something entirely differently. The Iranian system, the adversary, cannot afford to stay disrupted without hurting itself. That's what's in the equity market's price."

We covered the timeline for 'tank tops' here in detail - less than 15 days before shut-ins begin.

Tehran Won't Talk Without JD Vance Present

The failed second round of Pakistan talks, which fell apart before they even began, was supposed to see Vice President JD Vance heading up the US side. This was reportedly something the Iranian side desired to see, and is likely still what its negotiating team would rather be dealing with. On the other hand, per Drop Site, "Iran has total disdain for Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and views him as both oblivious of diplomatic processes and totally ignorant of technical issues."

This is because "Kushner is viewed by Iran as Israel’s man at the table." This has led to the following view and alleged conclusion: "Iran, the senior official said, does not see any reason to deal with these two without a figure like Vice President JD Vance present."

Bombs have grown quiet across the Gulf amid the extended ceasefire, with the exception that fighting in southern Lebanon still rages, despite the US-mediated 'Lebanon ceasefire':

⚡️Hezbollah publishes footage of them striking 2 Merkava tanks belonging to the Israeli army in southern Lebanon with FPV drones pic.twitter.com/daqtTEqA4q — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) April 27, 2026

Last week as an avalanche of headlines said that a second round of talks were imminent, and after the Iranian foreign minister had already landed in Islamabad for bilateral discussions with Pakistani mediators, there were premature reports that Vance was en route to Islamabad. The mainstream media claimed that it was Iran essentially begging Washington for negotiations. "But Vance, it turned out, was not on a plane, and Iran continued to deny it had any intention of meeting with U.S. officials in Pakistan," Drop Site underscores.