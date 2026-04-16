Iran Boasts It Is Fast Rebuilding Bridges & Rail Lines After US Wrought Destruction

Iran is seeking to put out images showing its resiliency after the country was hit with tens of thousands of airstrikes during over a month of the US-Israel Operation Epic Fury, including blowing up bridges, rail lines and other infrastructure.

The US and Israel struck bridges and rail lines to cripple Iran's national transport network. Israel especially adopted attacks against key civilian infrastructure as a battle tactic, in hopes that eventually there would be a groundswell of anti-Tehran anger domestically, leading to government overthrow.

The bridge that was bombed by Israel and the US in Iran a few days ago, will be operational soon.



Iranian engineers are hard at work. pic.twitter.com/BJYicGKZud — Sentletse 🇿🇦🇷🇺🇵🇸🇱🇧 (@Sentletse) April 15, 2026

However, Tehran officials and state publications have been boasting of restoring key rail links within days, showcasing the drive of its engineers and its reconstruction capacity.

This actually began happening even while the bombs were still falling while the ceasefire was in effect, with reports that even underground missile silos were being dug out and restored after some 12 hours of being attacked.

President Trump himself repeatedly threatening to bomb bridges, power plants, and other infrastructure to send Iran "back to the Stone Age."

While vital infrastructure and even energy sites have indeed in many cases been obliterated, the lights are still on across the country, save for the persisting government-imposed internet blackout.

Since the fragile ceasefire took effect on April 8, Iranian officials say multiple damaged rail lines and bridges have been restored in record time - sometimes within 40 to 96 hours - using domestic engineering teams. These efforts have showcased by pro-Iran and even sometimes official diplomatic accounts on X.

An incredible railway bridge reconstruction in #Iran after a U.S.-Israel attack.

Speed, precision, and dedicated teamwork: Charbagh railway bridge back in service in just #72 hours🚂. pic.twitter.com/UJl4cL9ENe — Embassy of Iran in Bulgaria (@IRANinBULGARIA) April 11, 2026

But the war has not yet been fully declared over, after one failed round of peace talks in Pakistan, and as the US still maintains a naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz.

In many ways the current tense calm is a game of chicken, with each side seeing how much economic pain it can both impose and endure, before the other side blinks and backs down.