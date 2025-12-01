Iran Captures Another Tanker In Strait Of Hormuz For 'Fuel Smuggling'

Via Middle East Eye

Iran has seized an Eswatini-flagged ship carrying "smuggled fuel", according to state media. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said they intercepted the ship on Sunday, prompting criticism from the African country.

"A vessel carrying 350,000 litres of smuggled fuel operating under the flag of Eswatini was seized and taken to Bushehr," an IRGC member told state media. "There are 13 crew members on board, all from a neighboring country and India."

Iranian drone & helicopter carrier, the Martyr Bahman Bagheri, via AFP.

In response, Eswatini put out a statement denying their country's involvement in the incident, saying there were currently no ships authorised to fly its flag.

"The Kingdom of Eswatini has no connection whatsoever to the vessel reported to be seized in Iran, and we reject in the strongest terms any attempts to associate our country with maritime criminality," it said in a statement.

Iranian forces regularly target tankers that Tehran accuses of illegally transporting fuel in the Strait of Hormuz. Earlier in November they captured a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker in the geographically pivotal waters.

The authorities said "the tanker was in violation for carrying unauthorized cargo" without providing specifics.

The incidents have come as tensions between Iran and the West have continued to mount over the country's nuclear program. Widespread United Nations sanctions, including an arms embargo, against Iran were reinstated in September, following the collapse of nuclear negotiations.

Omani-mediated talks between Iran and the United States collapsed in June after Israeli and American strikes on Iran, bringing diplomatic progress to a halt.

Tehran maintains that its nuclear program is peaceful and denies any intention to develop nuclear arms.

Although Iran has released the Panamax tanker TALARA (9569994) without her gasoil cargo, Iran is still holding the following vessels. Here are their locations:



- ARIANA (9500132) at 27.08308, 56.22919

- MSC ARIES (9857169) at 27.0446, 56.14443

- ST NIKOLAS (9524475) at 27.07527,… pic.twitter.com/VdHPEE14Zx — TankerTrackers.com, Inc. (@TankerTrackers) November 20, 2025

The reimposed sanctions were a "snapback" mechanism from the 2015 nuclear agreement, which had suspended penalties in exchange for restrictions on Iran's nuclear program.