Iran Ceasefire Allows For Netanyahu's Corruption Trial To Finally Resume

Israel is lifting its state of emergency given that the Iran ceasefire appears to be holding, and with that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s long-running corruption trial will resume in the coming days, according to Reuters.

"With the lifting of the state of emergency and the return of the judicial system to work, hearings will resume as usual," a statement from the Israeli courts confirms.

via AFP

Hearings are scheduled to take place from Sunday through Wednesday. Of course, the fragile truce could collapse at any moment - after Netanyahu, along with Smotrich and Ben-Gvir, have pushed to extend Israel's wars. But normalcy is returning to Israel, and sirens are no longer constantly blaring out. Even Ben Gurion international airport is fully reopened.

Netanyahu has long been accused, even within Israel, of seeking to prolong Israel's 'multi-front' wars in order to permanently delay the corruption trial and ensure his time in power is extended.

The trial focuses on three corruption cases - including charges of fraud and breach of trust, as well as charges of bribery.

The allegations range from illegally receiving expensive gifts based on political favors, to quid pro quo agreements with some Israeli media sources for more favorable coverage, to authorizing telecom-related regulatory decisions to benefit friends and allies.

Israeli Shekel Closes at Highest Level Since November 1995 on Iran Ceasefire:

Netanyahu was first indicted in 2019 following years of investigation. The trial began in 2020 and faced repeated delays, including interruptions tied to the Gaza war that began in October 2023.

President Trump has on several occasions called the whole legal saga "politically motivated" and asserted that the prime minister been through a "Horror Show". He's asked for Netanyahu to be pardoned, calling it a "witch hunt".

Iran's Foreign Minister meanwhile used this development on the resumption of the trial to troll both Israel and the US...

Netanyahu's criminal trial resumes on Sun. A region-wide ceasefire, incl in Lebanon, would hasten his jailing.



If the U S. wishes to crater its economy by letting Netanyahu kill diplomacy, that would ultimately be its choice. We think that would be dumb but are prepared for it. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 9, 2026

Israel's President Isaac Herzog does have the power to grant a pardon, but has so far resisted pressures from Washington.

His office has only indicated justice ministry’s pardons department will be busy collecting opinions and will submit them to the president’s legal adviser, who will eventually issue a recommendation, in a non-committal response.